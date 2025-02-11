8 Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gifts Only the Wealthiest Couples Will Splurge On

While most couples are delighted with thoughtfully chosen gifts and heartfelt words written in a card, the seriously wealthy don’t browse department store jewelry counters or book last-minute restaurant reservations. They commission, acquire and experience gifts designed to leave a lasting mark.

Here are some things only the wealthiest couples will splurge on this Valentine’s Day.

Exclusive Jewelry Pieces

Mass-produced designs don’t hold much appeal for the ultra-rich. High-net-worth couples invest instead in high-end, sometimes even custom, pieces featuring rare stones, tailored settings and craftsmanship that takes months to perfect. For example, these Burmese Pigeon Blood ruby and diamond drop earrings at Sotheby’s for $106,700 could be a top choice.

A Private Island Getaway

Privacy comes at a premium, and the wealthiest secure it by escaping to entire islands. Some rent secluded properties like Calivigny Island in the Caribbean, where the cost isn’t listed publicly — and only those with the means to afford it are invited to inquire. Others go further and buy their own stretch of paradise, complete with a personal staff and world-class amenities, like Motu Tane in the South Pacific, currently for sale at $37.5 million.

Michelin-Starred Dining

Splashing out on a Michelin-starred meal, like the full tasting menu at three-star Eleven Madison Park in New York that runs $365 per guest, is a splurge for most, but just another Friday for the ultra-wealthy. The real flex is bringing the chef home. According to the Celebrity Chef Network, booking a top-tier chef for a keynote, demo or event costs from $20,000 to over $100,000.

Limited-Edition Supercars

A showroom model isn’t exclusive enough. Ultra-high-net-worth collectors secure rare editions from Bugatti, Pagani and Ferrari before they’re released to the public. It’s even possible to get custom builds, like the Rolls-Rolls Sweptail which was designed and built through the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild service and cost almost $13 million.

Private Concerts by A-List Musicians

Some couples buy front-row seats for a Valentine’s date, but for the super-wealthy, the option is there to bring the artist to them. Many musicians perform private sets for those able to afford an intimate performance. While global megastars don’t necessarily come with a price list, past events give an idea of what they might charge. According to Forbes, for example, Beyoncé reportedly made $24 million for a private concert in Dubai in 2023, and Fox Business shared that Bruno Mars made $3.2 million performing at a wedding in 2021.

Billionaire-Level Timepieces

Along with jewelry, a high-end watch is a popular choice as a Valentine’s Day gift, and ultra-rare models often sell through private auctions, with buyers spending millions on a single timepiece. Last year, Sotheby’s sold several Patek Phillippe pieces for seven figures each, including a 2021 Grandmaster Chime previously owned by Sylvester Stallone, which went for $5.4 million.

A Vineyard with a Private Label

Owning a vineyard offers more than prestige. Winery estates allow owners to craft personal blends with the help of expert vintners. Some bottles are produced in such limited quantities that only a handful of people ever get to taste them. This Napa Valley estate, which offers a vineyard, luxury home and other buildings, would make an ideal Valentine’s present for gift-givers comfortable spending $20 million.

Multi-Million Dollar Art

Masterpieces from Picasso and Banksy aren’t sitting in galleries waiting for a buyer. The rarest works trade hands at exclusive auctions, sometimes for hundreds of millions, like this Jean-Michel Basquiat portrait that sold for almost $23 million last November through Christie’s. An incredibly romantic gift for an art lover, the art world’s elite treat these acquisitions as investments, status symbols and centerpieces of private collections.

