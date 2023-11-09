8 Luxuries That Are Not Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Luxury may mean different things to different people, but everyone covets some items that make them feel fulfilled, proud or excited. There’s nothing wrong with occasional indulgences if your budget allows, but it’s important not to be swept up in luxury fever — or the pressure of keeping up with your friends or neighbors — if it’s going to wipe away frugal habits you’ve worked hard to build.

Experts explain which luxuries are not worth breaking your frugal habits for.

Artificially Inflated Collectibles

Alan Beard, a financial expert, managing director and CEO of Interlink Capital Strategies, warns you not to spend your hard earned cash on collectibles.

Be these Beanie Babies or NFTs, many of these items have been artificially inflated in value by hype and speculation, he warned. “Breaking my frugal habits to invest in these collectibles often led to financial disappointment. It’s a stark reminder that the perceived future worth of an item doesn’t always align with reality. Instead, I prioritize investments with a proven track record and tangible value, rather than chasing trends that may not withstand the test of time.”

Designer Pets

Beard said that even your choice of pets can be a luxury-driven decision. “Designer dog breeds and exotic pets often come with exorbitant price tags. Opting for adoption from a shelter has not only saved me money but also allowed me to provide a loving home for animals in need.”

He said he’s found that the joy, loyalty and companionship offered by shelter pets are priceless, regardless of their origins or price. “This choice aligns with my frugal principles while contributing to a more compassionate and responsible world for animals.”

Big Ticket Items

Big ticket purchases like boats, RVs or motorcycles might seem practical in your head when you imagine putting them to use, but not only are you facing steep upfront costs or monthly payments, but ongoing costs, according to R.J. Weiss, CFP at The Ways to Wealth.

“What often isn’t accounted for are the ongoing costs associated with these purchases — storage fees, maintenance, repairs and accessories can quickly turn what seemed like an affordable luxury into a financial burden,” Weiss said. “These expenses can easily exceed the initial price tag over time, making the purchase far less justifiable.”

If you’re thinking about getting something pricey like this, he recommended thinking about how much you’ll actually use it. “For something like an RV, if you only hit the road a couple of times a year, it’s probably cheaper to rent one when you need it. You get to use a nice one without having to deal with all the extra costs and hassle of owning it. This way, you get the fun without busting your budget.”

Designer Clothing

Kenan Acikelli, CEO of Workhy, a company that helps people start businesses, warned against excessive spending on designer clothing. “While high-end fashion brands may offer quality and style, it’s crucial to evaluate whether the hefty price tags justify the value gained.”

He suggested opting for more affordable alternatives or second-hand options that can help maintain your frugal habits without sacrificing your sense of style.

Fine Dining

Indulging in fancy restaurants and gourmet meals may provide temporary enjoyment, but the costs can quickly add up, Acikelli said. “Consider having occasional treat meals instead, while focusing on home-cooked meals and affordable dining options that still offer great taste and variety.”

Luxury Vehicles With High Maintenance Costs

Luxury vehicles may offer prestige and advanced features, but the expenses associated with their purchase, maintenance and fuel can strain your budget, Acikelli said. “Considering reliable and cost-effective alternatives can help you maintain your frugal lifestyle while still enjoying a dependable mode of transportation,” he pointed out.

Excessive Technology Upgrades

Staying up-to-date with the latest gadgets can be tempting, but constantly chasing the newest tech releases can drain your finances, Acikelli said. “Instead, consider investing in devices that align with your long-term needs and provide practical value rather than succumbing to the allure of unnecessary upgrades.”

Lavish Vacations

While vacations are a great way to relax and explore new places, overspending on luxury resorts and extravagant experiences can quickly deplete your savings, Acikelli explained. “Prioritizing budget-friendly destinations and accommodations can still offer memorable experiences without compromising your financial stability.”

The key to a balanced lifestyle is not to completely deprive yourself of enjoyment but to make conscious decisions that align with your financial priorities, Acikelli said. “By critically evaluating luxuries and focusing on value and long-term financial well-being, you can maintain your frugal habits while enjoying a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.”

