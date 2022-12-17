8 Last-Minute Gift Ideas That Won't Break the Bank

If you still have yet to complete your holiday shopping, there's still plenty of time. You can find a gift that is a win for both your wallet and the person receiving it. As you shop for presents, don't feel as if the gifts you buy must be extravagant or expensive. You can finish your shopping while staying on budget. Here are some last-minute gift ideas that won't break the bank.

1. Gift cards

Are you looking for a simple way to show appreciation this holiday season? Gift cards are an ideal gift because you can pick them up at the last moment, and your loved one can use their card to buy a gift that fits their style. Most retailers sell e-gift cards that can be delivered by email within hours -- so this is a great last-minute gift solution, even for your non-local friends.

2. Bottle of wine

If you have a friend or family member who likes to drink, a bottle of wine is an excellent present. You can buy an affordable bottle and add a festive bow or ribbon. If you're looking for a budget-friendly bottle of wine, you may want to shop at Costco, Aldi, or Trader Joe's.

3. A cookbook

Know someone who likes to experiment in the kitchen? A cookbook makes for a fun and inexpensive present that won't put you in credit card debt. You can head to a bookstore and browse the aisles to find a cookbook that is full of recipes that your pal will love.

4. Coffee

If you have a caffeine-obsessed person on your gift list, why not give them a bag of coffee beans? You can support a local coffee shop in your community while helping your loved one get the fuel they need to survive the post-holiday work week.

5. A subscription service that fits their hobbies and interests

Another fantastic gift you can buy right before the holidays is a subscription service. Whether it's a book subscription, snack subscription, or makeup subscription -- there's truly something out there for everyone on your list. Plus, you don't have to give a year-long subscription. Many subscription services companies sell three-month subscriptions at affordable prices.

6. Treats from the bakery

Most people love to receive sweet treats. If you're shopping for someone local, you may want to consider gifting them a dessert item or other delicious bakery item from a nearby bakery. It is a sweet way to show appreciation and it's a gift that won't drain your checking account.

7. Slippers, socks, and all things warm and cozy

If you need a gift that is perfect for the winter season, you may want to pick up slippers, socks, or other cozy clothing and accessory finds. Most clothing stores and popular retailers have these items in stock all winter and may even be on sale at a discounted price.

8. A 2023 calendar or planner

The holidays are a good time to gift a calendar or planner for the upcoming year. You can find calendars and planners at most bookstores and other major retailers like Target. With this gift, you'll set your loved one up for success before the new year begins.

You still have time to shop

Yes, the holidays are quickly approaching. But it's not too late to finish your gift shopping. You can buy the above gifts at the last moment. Since these items aren't expensive, you can show you care while you continue to honor your personal finance goals.

