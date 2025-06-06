8 Key Signs Your Car Will Last Longer and Save You Money

Ensuring your car lasts longer than the average vehicle can save you a significant amount of money, not to mention the hassle and inconvenience of frequent repairs or replacements. While many factors contribute to the longest-lasting cars, certain signs indicate that your vehicle is built to endure. Regular maintenance is just one aspect of extending your car’s lifespan.

Find Out: 6 Used Luxury SUVs That Are a Good Investment for Retirees

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Though the average vehicle has only about a 12% chance of hitting 250,000 miles, certain tips and strategies can inch you further toward that milestone, especially if you heed the check engine lights and other signs your car will last longer along the way. Before you take out an auto loan to buy a car, you might want to consider these ways of gauging whether the one you currently have will run longer — and keep that money in your savings account.

It Has Regular Maintenance History

A well-documented maintenance history is a clear sign that you will save money on a car as opposed to spending a lot on repairs. Regular oil changes, timely tire rotations and adherence to the manufacturer’s service schedule indicate a commitment to keeping the car in optimal condition.

You can use Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts for replacements to ensure compatibility and longevity for maintaining or replacing parts. To keep track, you can use technology like the following to remind you when to get a checkup:

Maintenance Apps: Utilize apps like Car Minder or AUTOsist to track maintenance schedules and receive reminders for upcoming services.

Utilize apps like Car Minder or AUTOsist to track maintenance schedules and receive reminders for upcoming services. Mileage Tracking: Use apps or your car’s onboard computer to track mileage and remind you when it’s time for regular maintenance.

Discover More: 5 Reliable Used Cars Worth Buying, According to George Kamel

Tires Are Well-Maintained

Well-maintained tires are essential for vehicle safety and performance. Regularly checking tire pressure, alignment and tread depth, along with timely rotations and replacements, can enhance your car’s longevity.

Make sure to invest in quality when it comes to your tires and other parts of your vehicle. Sometimes, spending a bit more on quality parts can save money in the long run by reducing the frequency of replacements.

The Transmission Shifts Are Smooth

A car that shifts smoothly between gears without jerking or hesitation is a good indicator of a healthy transmission. Regular transmission fluid changes and proper driving habits can extend the lifespan of this critical component.

No Overheating or Exhaust Issues

A car that maintains a consistent operating temperature without overheating is likely to have a reliable cooling system. Regularly flushing the coolant and ensuring the radiator and thermostat are functioning properly are key to avoiding costly repairs.

This, plus a functioning exhaust system, helps your car run efficiently and reduces harmful emissions. Regular inspections and maintenance of the exhaust components, including the muffler and catalytic converter, can contribute to a longer vehicle lifespan.

The Brakes Are Responsive

Brakes are not something you want to stop working in your car. If they are responsive and don’t squeak or grind, it’s a sign that the brake pads, rotors and fluid are in good condition, ensuring a longer life for the braking system.

It Has Consistent Fuel Efficiency

A car that maintains consistent fuel efficiency over time is running smoothly and efficiently. Regularly servicing the engine, replacing air filters and using high-quality fuel can help maintain optimal fuel economy.

The Engine Performance Is Reliable

An engine that starts easily, runs smoothly and doesn’t produce unusual noises or excessive exhaust smoke is necessary for a long-lasting vehicle. Regular oil changes, timely spark plug replacements, and the use of high-quality engine oil are essential for longevity. To have the chance of reaching 250,000 miles in your car, you can try some DIY maintenance like the following:

Basic Maintenance: Learn how to perform basic maintenance tasks such as oil changes, air filter replacements, and tire rotations to save on labor costs.

Learn how to perform basic maintenance tasks such as oil changes, air filter replacements, and tire rotations to save on labor costs. Online Tutorials: Utilize online tutorials and videos to guide you through simple repairs and maintenance tasks.

Electrical, Suspension and Steering Function Properly

The electrical system in your car, including the battery, alternator and wiring, should operate without issues. Also, a car with a smooth ride and responsive steering likely has a well-maintained suspension and steering system.

Regularly inspecting and replacing worn-out shocks, struts and bushings can ensure a longer-lasting and comfortable driving experience, all without having to up your monthly payments. Make sure to also keep an eye on the electrical components in order to prevent unexpected failures and keep you from having to save for a car you can’t afford.

Final Take To GO: The Longest Lasting Vehicles

How you drive your car plays a significant role in its long-term condition and performance. Whether you are looking to invest in a new car or want to keep your older model for as long as possible, there are always telltale signs that your car is built to last up to a quarter million miles or more.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Key Signs Your Car Will Last Longer and Save You Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.