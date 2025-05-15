8 Job Sectors With High Salaries That Are Thriving in Trump’s Economy

President Donald Trump’s first 100+ days in his second term of office have had noticeable impacts on the economy. These include trade wars resulting from tariffs on major U.S. trading partners and what Reuters called “the worst selloff in U.S. financial markets since the early months of the COVID pandemic.”

Add to that the hundreds of thousands of federal job layoffs made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and many are concerned about the fate of jobs in the U.S. in coming months.

That said, there are still jobs with high salaries that are doing well now and may continue to thrive in Trump’s economy.

Deregulation-Friendly Jobs

Trump’s economic policies have facilitated the growth of high-paying job sectors by prioritizing deregulation, according to Javier Palomarez, founder and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC).

“By reducing corporate tax burdens and rolling back regulatory red tape, [Trump’s] administration created a more business-friendly environment that incentivized investment in sectors like construction, transportation, advanced manufacturing and more that produce well-compensated, skilled jobs,” he explained.

He feels confident that tariffs will lead to domestic job creation in some industries, though he warned “this is undermined by an overall sense of uncertainty regarding the economy as a whole.”

Defense and Aerospace Jobs

Defense and aerospace industries have also expanded, benefiting from increased government contracts and a focus on national security, Palomarez said.

“Infrastructure development, driven by initiatives to modernize American facilities, has created high-paying jobs in construction and engineering.”

Aerospace engineers earn a median annual salary of around $135,000 (as of 2024), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. There are numerous jobs available within the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) that pay $100,000 and up.

Compliance, Consulting and Project Management

While the establishment of DOGE has led to substantial federal workforce reductions, with over 275,000 layoffs across various agencies, focusing mainly on high-salary positions in regulatory and administrative roles, “some displaced federal employees have transitioned to the private sector, where they typically receive higher pay,” Palomarez said.

These tend to be in areas of compliance, consulting and project management.

Compliance officers at the top of their pay scale can earn over $130,000 per year. Project management specialists can earn between $100,000 and $165,000 on average.

Jobs Resulting From Executive Orders

Trump has signed some key executive orders that could result in high-paying jobs, Palomarez pointed out, such as the “Zero-Based Regulatory Budgeting” executive order, which aims to streamline regulations and promote energy projects.

Also, the “Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future” order focuses on workforce development in trades and technical fields, directly contributing to the growth of high-salary positions, he said.

Skilled Trades

Indeed, the skilled trades, such as electricians, mechanics, HVAC professionals, as well as cybersecurity professionals and logistics managers, are always a good choice, because these services are often in demand, according to Brittany Truszkowski, COO and a society for human resource management senior certified professional (SHRM-SCP) of the Grand Canyon Law Group.

“AI is changing how we do the work, but these jobs still require high-context decision-making and real expertise.”

Electricians can earn well over $100,000 at the high-end of their careers. Industrial mechanics can earn over $90,000, and automotive mechanics, up to $80,000 per year.

Supply Chain Security Jobs

With talk of tariffs, increased border enforcement and America First manufacturing policies, Truszkowski said, “We’re seeing an uptick in domestic jobs tied to supply chain security, defense contracting and industrial operations.”

There’s also a steady demand in government-adjacent sectors like compliance, immigration law and public safety.

Legal Jobs

While cuts in federal spending always send shockwaves — especially through education, research and administrative agencies, Truszkowski said there is some rebalancing going on. “We’re also seeing private employers scoop up displaced talent. For example, a former government paralegal we hired brought phenomenal procedural knowledge to our team.

Paralegals and legal assistants can earn up to almost $100,000 per year while lawyers can earn well over $200,000.

Manufacturing and Infrastructure Jobs

As part of Trump’s efforts to get more U.S.-based manufacturing going through the tariffs, Truszkowski said that infrastructure investments and “onshoring” incentives seem to be expanding jobs in construction, tech infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

“These jobs aren’t just growing — they’re getting more complex and better paid,” she said.

Steps To Level Up

Palomarez urged anyone seeking to “strengthen your competitive advantage,” to take advantage of workforce development programs or pursue technical certifications. Building experience in these areas could better position you to be competitive and well-compensated in this job market.

If you’re hoping to level up or even lateral over to a high-paying job in this economy, Truszkowski offered the following tips:

Follow the demand. Look for roles connected to infrastructure, cybersecurity, skilled trades and compliance-heavy industries.

Look for roles connected to infrastructure, cybersecurity, skilled trades and compliance-heavy industries. Don’t sleep on certifications . You don’t always need another degree — sometimes a short-term credential opens major doors.

. You don’t always need another degree — sometimes a short-term credential opens major doors. Network across industries. Companies are hiring “differently” now, and transferable skills matter more than ever.

Companies are hiring “differently” now, and transferable skills matter more than ever. Follow the pain points. If someone’s chasing a six-figure role today, get curious about where the pain points are in the economy — that’s where the jobs are being created.

Trump’s economy may look different than former President Joe Biden’s administration did, but high-paying opportunities haven’t vanished; they’ve simply moved. Staying informed about industry trends and proactive about skill development can help you ride out the economic waves.

