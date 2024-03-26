8 Japanese Cars That Are Worth More Money Over Time

We all know that most cars lose about 20% of their original value in the first year of ownership, and can drop about 60% of their original purchase price within the first five years.

There are ways you can lessen the impact of depreciation — like buying a certified pre-owned vehicle that still has the majority of its factory warranty in play — but typically, new cars are worth less with each passing day.

However, there are exceptions. Not all vehicles lose value as time passes. Rare (limited production runs), unique (interesting and oddball designs) and cult classics (deemed iconic by collectors and fans) tend to increase in value and interest, per Progressive.

Japanese cars have always been known for their reliability and durability, and many are commanding big price increases in the collector market. As the experts at Hagerty note, golden-age Japanese cars continue to be hot sellers, beloved by car enthusiasts and creative investors alike.

Here are eight of the best performing Japanese investment cars, models that keep rising in popularity and value every year..

1. Acura NSX

Starting with a true collectors item, the Acura NSX (Honda NSX everywhere but North America) is “rarer than a Ferrari 430,” according to JDM Engine Zone, with only 9,000 units of the first generation model produced. That one will cost you over $150,000, as will the newer 2022 second gen model, unfortunately.

2. Datsun 260Z

Writing in 2021, Hagerty said that the 260Z, manufactured for 1974 only, was the closest Datsun came to replicating the most treasured of Datsun’s Z cars: the 240Z. Standard coupe values surged 28% in first part of 2021, while 2×2 versions soared 24%. Each should be available in #2 condition (excellent) for around $39,400 and $25,500, respectively.

3. Honda Civic Si

If you’re looking for reliable Japanese cars that might increase in value, don’t forget about forgotten gems like mid-1990s Nissan Sentra SE-Rs, Toyota MR2s or Subaru SVXs. Or you could try to find a low-mile turn-of-the-millennium era Civic Si, which had a value surge of almost $10K from January to May, 2021.

4. Mazda RX-7

The first and third generation RX-7s are more popular among aficionados, but the second gen (1986-91) has gained steam among collectors looking for untapped value. Fans love the RX-7’s powerful rotary engines that made more power per liter than their counterparts with pistons.

5. Nissan Figaro

As Hagerty explains, when Japanese manufacturers were on a roll in the 1980s and 1990s, they produced excellent compact pickups and sports cars. But they also indulged their designer hearts by making the sort of “cool niche automobiles that get approved when automakers have lots of profit to play with.”

Case in point, the Figaro. The two-door throwback was only available in an initial limited run of 20,000 units and only in four seasonal colors (Lapis Grey, Emerald Green, Pale Aqua and Topaz Mist), is so cool looking it can’t help but appreciate in value over time, despite it being a slow, bereft of tech, front-wheel drive three-speed automatic convertible coupe. With luck on your side, you might be able to get one of these retro cuties in excellent condition for around $20,000-$25,000.

6. Nissan Skyline GT-R

First introduced in 1969, the Nissan Skyline GT-R sports car produced from 1989 to 1994, the R32, has become one of the most sought-after Nissans among collectors due to its advanced technology and impressive performance. According to JDM Engine Zone, well-maintained R32 GT-Rs can cost over $50,000.

7. Toyota Land Cruiser

If you’re taking about Japanese cars being reliable and durable, the discussion has to include the FJ40 Land Cruiser, that was manufactured from 1960 to 1984. Off-road enthusiasts will easily pay over $50,000 for this timeless design and all-terrain capabilities. Hagerty recommends the FJ60 and FJ62 too, which have surged in value over the years and can be bought for around $40,000 today.

8. Toyota Supra

You’ll pay a lot less for 1986-1993 A70 Supras, Hagerty singles out the powerful 1982-1986 Supra, of which 115,000 were produced during a five-year original run and have tripled in value from 2011 to 2021.

