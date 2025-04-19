8 Items To Buy on Amazon To Grow Your Own Food & Save on Grocery Costs

The prices of fruits and vegetables are climbing in the grocery stores, so if you’ve ever thought of trying some gardening at home, now might be the perfect time to start. GOBankingRates shopped Amazon for the best products to help you grow your own food.

Whether you have lots of acreage for sprawling gardens or need to make use of the limited space you have, these products can help.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden

Price: $57.17

With the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden, you can easily and continuously grow herbs, vegetables or flowers. This indoor countertop garden allows you to grow up to six different plants at once to keep your kitchen supplied. An automatic timer mimics natural sunlight. The garden also features a digital display control panel to remind you when it’s time to add water and plant food, taking the guesswork out of growing plants.

Mini Greenhouse

Price: $47.99

The Ohuhu Mini Greenhouse for Indoor Outdoor can help protect your plants from the heat and the cold. Its vertical design makes it ideal when you have limited space. It features four shelves for plenty of space, and the zippered door provides easy access to your plants.

Horticulture Raised Garden Bed

Price: $80.99

The Yaheetech 8-Pocket Horticulture Raised Garden Bed makes gardening easier and more comfortable. It’s waist-high, so you can easily plant and care for your vegetables without kneeling. You can grow a variety of vegetables and herbs with its 8-grid system. Or you can remove the dividers for one large space. A foldable table ledge provides extra storage, too.

Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Trellis

Price: $39.99

If you’re planning on growing tomatoes, the Green Mont Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Trellis is a convenient choice. It’s strong and sturdy, and you can add on the rings and risers as your tomatoes grow. The trellis is also ideal for peas or top-heavy flowers. The planter box even features a self-watering reservoir that can keep plants moist for several days. Since the bed is mounted on casters, it’s easy to move, so you can ensure it gets the sun or shade needed.

Upside Down Tomato Planter

Price: $12.99

Make use of the vertical space in your yard with the Upside Down Tomato Planter. This hanging planter is ideal for growing tomatoes, potatoes, strawberries, carrots, onions and more. The felt cloth allows air to circulate, which prevents root rot, and can easily be hung from a balcony, terrace, garden or other space.

Potato Grow Bags

Price: $15.99

Designed for indoor or outdoor planting, Potato Grow Bags can help you get a jump on your gardening. The bags feature strong handles, so you can move them around, and ventilated holes on the bottom and sides help create an ideal environment for root health. These bags are ideal for potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes and more.

Hydroponics Growing System

Price: $139.99

Even if you don’t have outdoor space to garden, you can still grow your own foods with the Vivisoun Hydroponics Growing System. This system is designed for indoor or outdoor use and features 108 plant sites for large-scale production. It has a timed circulation system that you can also set manually, and it’s easy to assemble and user-friendly. It’s ideal for vegetables, flowers and plants, especially for leafy vegetables like lettuce, celery, beets, bell pepper and garlic seedlings.

55 Vegetable Seeds Variety Pack

Price: $39.99

You can save money over buying individual seed packets when you buy the 55 Vegetable Seeds Variety Pack. This pack includes 35,600 seeds for vegetables like artichoke, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, celery, cucumber, scallions, lettuce, pumpkin, squash, tomatoes, zucchini and more. It features 55 individual non-GMO craft seed packets that you can use with a hydroponic garden or an outdoor vegetable garden.

