8 Investments Retirees Often Regret

In a general sense, any type of investing is better than none at all. After all, the entire point of investing is to earn more money than you already have.

Learn: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable

Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

But the utility of various types of investments changes over time. What may be perfectly appropriate for a 30-year-old tech millionaire may be entirely unacceptable for a retiree living off a Social Security check.

While there's no investment that "all retirees always regret," for the average senior, some choices are more likely to result in disappointment -- or even financial ruin - than others. Here are the eight investments most likely to leave a retiree regretful.

'Dream' Houses

Some seniors have the idea that once they retire it's the perfect time to splurge on a big "dream house." After all, the reasoning goes, you have worked hard your entire life, and it's finally time to get that multi-bedroom entertainer's home with a custom kitchen, pool and to-die-for views.

But the reality is that, for most seniors, this type of house doesn't mesh with a retirement lifestyle. By the time you're in your 60s, your kids likely have moved out and you may even be single yourself, meaning you don't need a huge place to live.

You may start to travel more in retirement as well, meaning you won't be around as much to enjoy your home. Even if you plan to stay in one place and entertain as much as you can, taking on a huge amount of mortgage debt that may outlive you isn't always a prudent move when you're on a fixed income.

There are, of course, exceptions to every rule, and very wealthy retirees may enjoy living in a large place. But for the average retiree who draws just a $1,657 monthly Social Security check, taking on a big mortgage after retirement is often a regrettable financial decision.

Company Stock

If you've worked a long career at one or just a handful of companies, you may have a relatively significant amount of company stock in your 401(k) or benefit plans.

While you may feel an emotional attachment to your former employer, it's usually regrettable if you keep the bulk of your portfolio in company stock. For starters, you should never be overweight in any single stock, no matter whether it is your former employer or any other company. You also should avoid making emotional investment decisions, and hanging on to your former employer's stock often has a psychological component rather than a financial one.

Cryptocurrency

Some retirees like to keep up with the latest investment trends, feeling "hip" if they own what's discussed every day on the financial news. Cryptocurrency certainly fits this bill, as its wild ups and downs are discussed endlessly both on the internet and on television.

But, except for perhaps a small "fun" position, cryptocurrency is usually a regrettable investment for retirees. The asset is simply too volatile to own at a time when you shouldn't be worrying about your investments.

Most cryptocurrencies are down 50% or more in 2022, and that's the type of hit that most seniors can't recover from in a retirement portfolio. For your serious investment money, it's generally best to steer clear of cryptocurrency if you're retired and living off a fixed income.

Meme Stocks

Meme stocks fall into the same category as cryptocurrency: They are newsworthy, they have made fortunes for a few traders, and they have completely wiped out many others.

GameStop, for example, jumped 400% in a single week at the start of 2021, but the stock is down about 93% since then.

If you've set up a $1 million retirement portfolio that you have planned to last the rest of your life, waking up one day to see that $1 million has turned into $300,000 or less would be a financial catastrophe. As this is entirely possible if you put all your money into meme stocks, they are best avoided in retirement portfolios.

Non-Diversified Portfolios

You may have ridden a handful of hot stocks to get where you are now; but, by the time you retire, it's best to hold a more conservative, diverse portfolio. You still will need growth in your account to fund a retirement that could potentially last 30 years or more.

However, banking your future on volatile investments could leave you with significantly less income than you need as you make your way through retirement. While you have time to recover from significant bear markets when you are in your 20s, in your 70s and 80s you don't want to have to endure a 20% to 50% drop in your income for any amount of time.

Banking on just one or two investments that could make or break you is a risky and stressful retirement investment strategy that most retirees regret.

Commodities

Commodities such as gold and oil are notoriously volatile. That alone makes them a bad choice as the cornerstone of a retirement portfolio. But they also don't generally perform well -- or consistently -- over the long run. Even with professional investors, commodities are often used as a hedge against inflation rather than as a primary investment.

As a retiree, you certainly can own a small amount of commodities for diversification -- particularly in an inflationary environment. But, as a primary investment, they are usually a regrettable choice for retirees.

Land

Land can be a good investment while you are still working; but, once you stop drawing a paycheck, things can change. Most retirees live off a fixed income composed of Social Security benefits, retirement plan and pension payouts and any personal savings.

While land may appreciate over time, it doesn't pay any income -- and it can be hard to liquidate quickly if you need the money. If your retirement portfolio is already generous and you have a significant amount of income to live off, land can still be a good investment. But for the average retiree, it's usually a regrettable choice.

Collectibles

Investing in collectibles such as antique cars or coins can be a fun hobby; but, as a source of retirement funds, they're usually not a great option. The collectibles market is fairly illiquid, and the prices you can get for your investments when you sell are usually much less than publicized values. Collectibles don't generally throw off income either; so, while they may be fun or pretty to look at, they're typically a regrettable choice as a retirement portfolio option.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Investments Retirees Often Regret

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.