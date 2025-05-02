8 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $114.00 $36.7K 67.2K 142.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $205.00 $36.0K 3.5K 30.3K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $400.00 $45.5K 4.1K 7.2K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $210.00 $29.1K 6.3K 1.4K ANET PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $85.00 $134.8K 1.2K 460 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $105.00 $37.9K 24 297 SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $58.8K 5.1K 280 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $520.00 $63.6K 702 171

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 479 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 67299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $361.0 per contract. There were 3557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 4162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $2245.0 per contract. There were 6304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANET (NYSE:ANET), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 337 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 412 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $1895.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 623 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 5169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

