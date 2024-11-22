8 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $43.3K 11.1K 5.5K FLNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $25.00 $119.7K 455 2.5K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.00 $40.3K 3.5K 2.2K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $97.00 $28.3K 75 220 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $180.00 $31.5K 4.7K 143 MLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $75.00 $42.9K 1 114 RTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $25.2K 3.6K 37 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $180.00 $36.0K 1.6K 20

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 321 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 11133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLNC (NASDAQ:FLNC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 970 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 3584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 4769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MLR (NYSE:MLR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX (NYSE:RTX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 3660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 420 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $4010.0 per contract. There were 1692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

