8 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $55.0K 6.7K 2.4K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $75.00 $47.1K 1.1K 930 RKLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.00 $28.0K 27 330 LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $36.0K 15.2K 228 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $480.00 $43.0K 44 136 ZTO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $15.00 $32.5K 1 60 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $30.5K 806 24 FTAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $160.00 $26.7K 432 19

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GEO (NYSE:GEO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 6722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 1108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 15200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $2205.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZTO (NYSE:ZTO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 386 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $548.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 414 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $3050.0 per contract. There were 806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTAI (NASDAQ:FTAI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1780.0 per contract. There were 432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

