8 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.50 $31.5K 8.7K 1.9K SYM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $30.00 $84.0K 1.2K 269 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $35.00 $75.2K 701 160 DRS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $36.00 $31.2K 204 90 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $175.00 $30.0K 323 45 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $72.50 $28.0K 124 28 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $400.00 $25.5K 354 10 FIX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $490.00 $27.9K 0 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 8764 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 1211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DRS (NASDAQ:DRS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $347.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 212 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 786 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 212 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $2552.0 per contract. There were 354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIX (NYSE:FIX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $5580.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

