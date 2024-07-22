8 Housing Markets Expected To Soar in Value Over the Next Decade

Looking to get in on some housing markets before they explode? There are a couple of key factors to be aware of: economic growth, population trends, infrastructure development, job opportunities and quality of life. Over the next decade, several markets across the country are set to make a boom with a combination of these ingredients.

If you are looking for property that’s poised to give you a stellar return on investment, you’ll want to take a look at the list below. Here are eight housing markets expected to soar in value over the next decade, according to real estate agents and experts who are in the know.

Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., with significant migration from higher-cost states, according to Jordan Woolf, CEO of the real estate investment company We Buy Houses In Bama.

“The city’s diversified economy — which includes growth in finance, healthcare and technology — bolsters its job market,” Woolf said.

Jonathan Faccone, founder of Halo Homebuyers, said, “The median home value is $431,906, up 5.1% over the past year, and predicted to rise by 18.9% in the next 10 years, as per Zillow’s forecast. The city’s cost-of-living index is 97.3, lower than the national average, making it an attractive option for both homeowners and renters.”

Woolf said Phoenix’s sunny weather and outdoor lifestyle are big draws. “Additionally, compared to coastal cities, Phoenix offers more affordable housing options, making it an attractive investment opportunity.”

Denver

Denver is another promising housing market, Woolf said.

“The city’s growing tech industry and strong aerospace presence contribute to job growth,” Woolf explained. “Denver’s access to outdoor activities and high quality of life attract a range of demographics, including many young professionals.”

Keith Sant, founder and CEO of Kind House Buyers, added, “Denver’s housing market is expected to continue its upward trend due to the city’s strong job market and growing population. The demand for housing will only increase as more people flock to this vibrant city, making it a promising investment option.”

Woolf added, “The city continues to attract new residents and emphasizes sustainable development, with a focus on green building and urban planning.”

Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho, stands out due to its lower cost of living compared to other tech-friendly cities, Woolf said.

“The city offers a high quality of life, with a mix of urban and outdoor amenities,” he said. “Boise’s emerging tech scene is creating increasing job opportunities, drawing new residents. Rapid population growth, driven by people moving from more expensive states, supports the housing market’s value appreciation potential.”

Tampa, Florida

Significant job opportunities in finance, healthcare and technology are fueling strong economic growth in Tampa.

“The city is seeing a substantial influx of new residents, particularly retirees and remote workers,” Woolf said. “Tampa’s warm climate and coastal living appeal to a broad demographic.

“Ongoing investments in transportation and urban development infrastructure enhance the city’s livability and attractiveness, making it a promising housing market.”

Charlotte, North Carolina

“Charlotte, North Carolina, is a major banking center with significant job opportunities in finance and technology,” Woolf said. “The city is experiencing steady population growth driven by both domestic and international migration.

“Charlotte offers relatively affordable housing compared to other major cities, making it attractive to new residents,” Woolf added. “The city’s strong educational institutions, cultural amenities and favorable climate contribute to a high quality of life, supporting its growth potential.”

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, is another housing market expected to see significant value appreciation, Woolf said.

“The area’s Research Triangle, with its major universities and research institutions, fosters innovation and high-paying job opportunities,” he said.

Sant added, “The region’s real estate market has been steadily increasing in value, with a high demand for both rental and single-family homes. With the growing population and influx of new businesses, Raleigh-Durham is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in its housing market over the next decade.”

Woolf said, “The region’s strong job growth in healthcare, biotech and technology sectors further boosts its attractiveness. Compared to other tech hubs, Raleigh-Durham remains relatively affordable. Excellent schools, a mild climate, and a mix of urban and suburban living contribute to a high quality of life, drawing more residents to the area.”

Nashville, Tennessee

Sant said Nashville’s real estate market “has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, with no signs of slowing down.”

The city’s booming economy, low cost of living and renowned music scene make it a highly desirable location for both tourists and residents, according to Sant.

“Nashville, Tennessee, is experiencing economic diversification beyond its music industry roots,” Woolf said. “The city has a burgeoning healthcare sector and a growing tech scene, contributing to job growth and attracting new residents.”

The city continues to grow, with a steady influx of retirees and young professionals.

“Nashville’s vibrant cultural scene and strong tourism industry drive economic activity,” Woolf said, “while significant public and private investments in transportation and housing infrastructure support continued development.”

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas, is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, according to Woolf.

“The city has emerged as a major tech hub, with companies such as Tesla, Apple and Oracle establishing significant operations there,” Woolf said. “This tech boom is driving rapid population growth, attracting a mix of young professionals and families.”

On top of that, Woolf pointed out that Austin’s vibrant cultural scene, favorable climate and strong educational institutions enhance its appeal.

He said, “Continuous investments in infrastructure, including transportation and housing, support sustainable growth, making Austin a great investment opportunity.”

