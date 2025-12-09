8 Hot Holiday Kids Gifts That You Can Find at Dollar General

If you’re looking for the hottest gifts for kids this year, you don’t necessarily have to head to a retail giant like Walmart or Amazon. Dollar General has some popular toys by major brands and chances are that some of these toys are on your child’s Christmas list. GOBankingRates shopped the Dollar General website for the best deals on hot holiday kids gifts to help you get started with your shopping.

For You: 9 Best Holiday Decor Items To Get at Dollar Tree Right Now

Check Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Disney Princess Beauty Center Set

Price: $20

The Disney princess beauty center set from Dollar General is perfect for kids who love to play dress-up. This set includes lip glosses, cheek shimmers, nail polishes, shimmer powders, lip glaze, rings and more. The contents are all free of parabens and are safe for children and the toy features images of some of the most popular Disney princesses.

Read This: The Best $25 To Spend at Dollar Tree in Winter 2025

Marvel Action Figure

Price: $7.50

The Marvel action figure at Dollar General is a great choice for the child who can’t get enough of Marvel superheroes. Suitable for ages four and up, this 6-inch figure features movable arms and legs, so it can be used for play or display. Captain America, The Hulk, Iron Man and Spider-Man figures are available and superhero fans can collect them all.

Squishmallows Plush

Price: $6

Thanks to the Squishmallows phenomenon, the 7-inch Squishmallows plush is one of the hottest toys you can find this year. Suitable for ages three and up, these Squishmallows from Dollar General are available in Sabrina the Caticorn, Tristan the Triceratops and Esmeralda the Unicorn styles.

Mattel Jurassic World Yangchuanosaurus Figure

Price: $15

A must-have for the dinosaur lover, the Mattel Jurassic World yangchuanosaurus figure is full of intricate detail, from its scales to its claws to its teeth. It has multiple points of articulation for engaging play or posing, so it can be a shelf model or a favorite toy. It’s at Dollar General and is ideal for ages four and up.

Stuffed Paw Patrol Toy

Price: $8

Straight from the popular animated series, the stuffed Paw Patrol toy is a great gift for fans of the show. Choose from Chase, Marshall and Rubble characters or collect all three. The toys come complete with their uniforms and accessories and they’re great for naps, road trips, playtime and more.

Vtech Pull and Sing Puppy Toy

Price: $22.50

The Vtech pull and sing puppy toy is a hit year after year. Designed for toddlers from six to 36 months, the toy features over 60 songs, melodies, sounds and phrases, so children learn ads they play. Interactive buttons support the development of motor skills and the puppy’s legs also move as your child pulls it, creating engaging sound and movement.

Lego Technic Backhoe Loader Construction Toy

Price: $12

With the Lego technic backhoe loader construction toy, kids get to enjoy the process of building the toy and then playing with it. The backhoe features lots of moving parts, so kids can play like they’re working on a construction site. It’s suitable for ages seven and up and the finished model measures over four inches high.

Disney Nail Dryer Set

Price: $10

Children can play and get creative with the Disney nail dryer set. This set is available in Disney Princess and Disney Stitch styles, both offering fun and mess-free play. The set includes water-based nail polishes, a battery-powered nail dryer and a sheet of nail stickers, so kids can try their hand at nail art. The polish easily washes off with water for a simple cleanup

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Hot Holiday Kids Gifts That You Can Find at Dollar General

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.