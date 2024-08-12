8 Home Upgrades That Are a Waste of Money, According to Rachel Cruze

Making your home your happy place sometimes means spending money. How much money you might ask? Well in some cases, quite a lot.

Homefront reported that homeowners spent an incredible $463 billion on home renovations in the first quarter of 2024. What’s more? More than one-third of homeowners went over budget on home renovations.

Many people make home renovations with the hopes that they’ll see a return on their investment if they ever sell their home. But, not all home renovations will net you a profit later on.

8 Home Improvements That Might Not Be Worth The Money

Here are eight home upgrades that are a waste of money, according to money expert Rachel Cruze:

Fireplace mantels and additional add-ons: Adding a fireplace mantel with decorative bookshelves on each side can look really nice, but you won’t see a return on your investment for this type of upgrade. If you’re looking to sell, it’s best to focus on fixing cracks, making sure your fireplace is in working order and doing a deep clean of the inside. Combining rooms: You might be tempted to knock down your bedroom wall to make a massive master bedroom but, unfortunately, it’s not likely to increase your home’s resale value. Most buyers need more bedrooms in a home, not bigger bedrooms. Solar panels: While solar panels generate clean energy and help you save money on your electric bill, they generally don’t boost the value of your home. In fact, they could potentially decrease the value, since many buyers may not like the look of them on the roof. Decorative wallpapers or murals: Wallpaper and/or murals are a very personal decorative choice that can look pretty. However, not everyone loves wallpaper — and buyers may not have the same taste as you. Having too much wallpaper, or too many murals, could decrease your home’s resale value. High-end decks: It might seem like a brand new, fancy deck made with high-quality materials will boost your home’s value. However, the reality is this type of home improvement isn’t likely to make a difference in your home’s value. It’s best to make this type of upgrade only for your own enjoyment. DIY projects: DIY projects around the home are a great way to save yourself some money. But, when you’re getting ready to sell, it’s best to hire a professional to get the work done. Prospective buyers will have a keen eye for craftsmanship and they’ll quickly notice things that are done incorrectly. New carpeting throughout your home: In most cases, realtors do not recommend replacing carpeting in order to sell your home. If you’re getting ready to sell, consider having your existing carpets cleaned. Otherwise, consider hardwood floors instead, which will last for decades and boost your home’s overall value. Converting your garage to an at-home gym: Making your own gym at home is a great way to stay fit and save a bundle on a monthly gym membership. However, most buyers will likely use the garage to park their cars, not to lift weights. So, converting your garage into a gym will likely devalue your home.

