8 Home Products To Stock Up on Now in Case of Tariff-Induced Product Shortages

Though it’s hard to keep track of the new tariffs that are rolling out and rolling back recently, it’s clear that some of them will stick, and prices on many of the goods you purchase for your home will be among the casualties.

Worse, people might start hoarding some things in an attempt to get ahead of any tariff-induced shortages.

Here are eight home products to stock up on now, just in case. Of course, stock up mindfully — don’t go wild and overbuy; others are trying to get ahead, too.

Pantry Staples

Whether you’re a foodie at home or just want to stay ahead of your grocery costs, definitely stock up on pantry essentials that are likely to spike as the effects of tariffs settle in. It’s probably no surprise that beloved meal components like rice, your favorite spices and even some cooking oils are produced overseas. Stocking up on the nonperishable elements of these items will keep your pantry, and everyone’s bellies in your house, full and content.

Household Cleaning Products

If you’re a stickler for the spic-n-span, you might be surprised to learn that a significant percentage of the chemicals that comprise your favorite cleaning supplies, from disinfectants to detergents, come from countries with hefty tariffs hanging over them, like China and Mexico. In addition, tariffs may impact overall supply chains for these and other products, so you should grab what you can comfortably store now (be sure to check labels for chemical shelf-life; no sense buying a pallet of something that will go bad in a couple years).

Home Decor

If you love those little touches that brighten, accent and jazz up a room, run, don’t walk, to your nearest home goods store or get online. Home decor could soon get a lot more expensive, from picture frames and lamp shades to small metal sculptures, doo-dads and other tchotchkes, or even bigger items like rugs and furniture covers.

Miscellaneous Home Goods

Is your showerhead dripping, does your kitchen faucet never turn off or is your garbage disposal making a worrisome rumble? Don’t wait, replace them now. Try to anticipate the things that might break, are on their last legs or could go out in the next year or so. Buying them now can save you on big price hikes soon to come.

Home Improvement Tools and Supplies

Tariffs on metals and other materials have led to increased prices for tools and home improvement supplies. From hammers and screwdrivers to the little bits themselves, screws, washers, nails and so on, if you’re planning repairs or renovations, get these items sooner than later.

Home Appliances, Big and Small

When you think appliances, you might go to the big items like dishwasher, fridge and stove, but you probably rely on many more smaller appliances than you realize at first thought. Get ready to see price hikes on things like humidifiers, curling irons, alarm clocks, toasters, microwave ovens, fans, LED bulbs and more, according to Vox, who said that over 90% of appliance imports come from China. While you might not “stock up” on these insofar as you buy more than one, if you’ve been thinking about replacing any of them, now’s the time.

Batteries

While you’re busy replacing your electronics, make sure to stock up on batteries for the battery powered ones, as those are likely to increase in cost, too. Fortunately, batteries already tend to come in packs, and you can pick up bulk packages at places like Costco, Walmart and Sam’s Club for deals.

Items for Your Medicine Cabinet

You might not necessarily think of basic medical supplies like Band-Aids, antiseptic, pain relievers and bandages as home goods, but you probably keep a regular supply of at least some of these items in a medicine cabinet or closet. Anyone with children, health issues or who is a caregiver likely relies on these items on a daily or weekly basis. These, too, are largely imported (though there are American-made versions of some products) and will be more expensive in the days to come.

