8 Home Appliances That Seem Expensive But Never Need Repairs

Having the right appliances is essential if you want to ensure your home runs smoothly and efficiently. But many home appliances, large and small, can be costly. Because of this, it might be tempting to keep costs to a minimum by shopping for the cheapest options available.

Before you do this, though, remember that you often get what you pay for. If you try to skimp on the initial expense, you could end up with something that breaks down sooner or that doesn’t perform as well as it should. That’s why it’s often better to pay more up front so you can rest assured that your purchase will more than pay for itself over time.

Here are the top home appliances that are initially expensive but that last a long time without ever needing repairs.

Sub-Zero Refrigerator

The Sub-Zero Refrigerator costs around $13,575. But while the initial cost might make you balk at the idea of picking one up, these appliances last virtually forever.

“If you want a refrigerator that will last for decades, Sub-Zero is the way to go. A Sub-Zero refrigerator is timeless. It will never go out of style,” said John Peña, CEO of El Paso Real Estate. “The brand’s refrigerators are designed and built to last for 20 years or more, making them a worthwhile investment.”

Plus, Sub-Zero refrigerators come with unique features that lower energy consumption — and your energy bills. They’re also designed to keep your food fresh longer, thereby minimizing waste and cutting down on grocery bills.

Wolf Oven

The Wolf Dual Fuel, Induction or Gas Range costs around $8,000 to $12,000. But if you want something that’s durable and going to produce precision results in the kitchen, it’s hard to go wrong with this oven range.

“Culinary enthusiasts swear by Wolf Ovens, known for their precise temperature control, even heat distribution and exceptional versatility,” said Teddi Schill, founder of Raleigh Area Property Group. “With a 15- to 20-year lifespan, these top-of-the-line appliances are worth the splurge for serious home cooks.”

Bosch Dishwasher

Bosch dishwashers range from $600 to $1,200 apiece, which is more than what you might pay for similar home appliances. But if you want something that will last you a long time and can handle whatever you throw at it, this could be a great option.

“Renowned for their quiet operation and exceptional cleaning performance, Bosch dishwashers are a true investment in kitchen efficiency,” Schill said. “With an average lifespan of 10-15 years, these durable appliances provide years of trouble-free operation.”

Miele Washer and Dryer

Miele washers start at around $1,400, while their dryers start at about $1,500, making for a total upfront investment of $2,900 (excluding taxes and other fees). Although you might find something cheaper from another brand, it’s hard to beat Miele’s quality.

“Miele washers and dryers are renowned for their exceptional durability, energy efficiency, quiet operation and spacious interiors,” said Linda Schroder, real estate investor at Cash For Houses. “These appliances are constructed with robust parts and have a proven reputation for reliability, ensuring that they can withstand the test of time.”

Plus, they’re energy efficient, which can save you money on energy bills.

Miele Coffee System

Miele also manufactures and sells a variety of coffee machines and at-home systems for coffee lovers. Built-in machines retail at around $5,000 to $6,000, but these appliances are built to last a lifetime — or at least a very long time.

“The initial cost may be steep, but these machines have advanced features and sturdy construction, making them a popular choice among coffee lovers,” Peña said. “You can enjoy your favorite cup of coffee every day without worrying about frequent repairs.”

Vitamix Blender

The Vitamix Blender starts at around $300 and goes up from there; but, if you’re someone who enjoys making homemade soup, bread, salsa and more, it could be worth the cost.

“The Vitamix Blender is a powerhouse in the kitchen that enables you to create soups, smoothies and sauces with restaurant-quality results,” said Lindsey Hyland, founder of Urban Organic Yield. “Its sturdy construction and high-performance motor ensure it will be a reliable kitchen companion for years to come.”

Miele Vacuum Cleaner

Next up is the Miele Vacuum Cleaner, which has a starting cost of around $350. This device tends to work great and doesn’t often need repairs or replacement parts.

“Miele vacuum cleaners are known for their high suction power, filtration systems and durable construction,” said Bruce Xia, export manager at Uniwin Machines. “Miele vacuum cleaners can typically last for 10-15 years with proper care and maintenance.”

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

You can get a KitchenAid stand mixer for around $400 when it’s not on sale. This home appliance is also built to last a long time without needing repairs.

“KitchenAid stand mixers are classic kitchen appliances that are known for their durability and versatility,” Xia said. “KitchenAid stand mixers can typically last for 20 years or more with proper care and maintenance.”

Smeg Toaster

Smeg toasters come in many styles and capacities in terms of how many slices of bread they can hold — usually with two- or four-slice options. These toasters tend to cost a couple of hundred dollars. Given the higher price point, you might be wary of purchasing this small appliance, but the long-lasting nature of these toasters could be worth it.

“Smeg toasters are admired for their stylish designs, high-quality construction and remarkable durability,” Schroder said. “Their stylish designs come in a variety of options to complement any kitchen décor, adding a touch of elegance to your countertop.”

These toasters can last for years with regular use, meaning you won’t have to replace them anytime soon.

