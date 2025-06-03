8 Hidden Gem Towns in Europe Where You Can Live for $3K a Month or Less

If you’re looking to live affordably in Europe, you may have to venture slightly off the beaten path. There are many hidden gem towns throughout the continent that bring plenty of charm, while also possessing all the infrastructure needed to live a comfortable life — with a cost of living that’s lower than many places in the U.S.

A new International Living report identified a few of the lesser-known European towns where expats can live well for less than $3,000 a month.

Villefranche-sur-Mer, France

Enjoy the French Riviera lifestyle in this area located between Nice and Monaco. The highly walkable town boasts plenty of cultural activities, from concerts to art exhibitions and a thriving cafe culture.

Rent starts at around $1,500, so a couple can live comfortably here for about $3,000 a month.

Toulon, France

Another area along the Côte d’Azur, Toulon is a sunny port town that offers waterfront living, amazing weather and plenty of gourmet food options.

Two-bedroom apartments rent for as little as $950, and a couple can live quite well for $2,800 a month.

Esposende, Portugal

This quiet coastal town in northern Portugal is ideal for those looking for a more laidback lifestyle. Esposende is highly walkable and has plenty of history, and there are many outdoor activities available to keep you busy, from horseback riding to playing a round of golf.

Rent for a two-bedroom ranges from $872 to $1,090 per month, so you can live comfortably for under $3,000.

Guimarães, Portugal

Boasting a mix of historic and contemporary culture, Guimarães has a little something for everyone. Its town center is a UNESCO heritage site, but it’s also home to modern cafés, restaurants and boutiques.

Located just 40 minutes from Porto, Guimarães is an idyllic place to live on a budget — a couple can live comfortably for just $1,800 a month.

Santo Tirso, Portugal

Located in northern Portugal, Santo Tirso is best known for its 10th-century monastery and public gardens. Although English isn’t widely spoken, you can feel right at home here if you’re looking for a more serene, nature-filled place to live.

Furnished one-bedroom apartments rent for around $925 a month.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal

This walkable city provides ample green spaces and a lively cultural scene. It’s also easy to get to Porto and Lisbon from Famalicão thanks to its strong transportation infrastructure.

You can buy a one-bedroom for as little as $179,000, or if you prefer a rental, you can find a spacious four-bedroom rental for around $1,500 a month.

Litochoro, Greece

Litochoro, a village with a population of 7,000, is located between the Aegean Sea and Mount Olympus. It’s a great place to live for those who love to hike and are seeking a mild climate.

Two-bedroom rentals cost around $270 to $380 per month, and you can get a meal at a local taverna for just $11 to $16.

Ascoli Piceno, Italy

Located in the center of Italy, this city is actually older than Rome. Its historic center is a great sight to be seen, as it’s made entirely from travertine stone. There’s no shortage of things to do within Ascoli Piceno, but if you want to get away, it’s a short distance from both Adriatic beaches and the Apennine Mountains.

You can rent a two-bedroom apartment in the city center for $650 to $1,200 per month and live comfortably from around $2,000 a month total.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Hidden Gem Towns in Europe Where You Can Live for $3K a Month or Less

