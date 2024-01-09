8 Hidden Costs You May Not Notice in Your Hotel Fees (And How To Avoid Them)

Taking a trip somewhere and need a hotel for a night or two? Make sure you’re aware of the hidden costs that come with your accommodation.

See: 8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Find Out: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

Many hotels are less than transparent about their fees. Sometimes, they’ll tack on extra charges right before you book your room. If you’re not careful, you could end up paying more than you expected for things like local taxes, early check-in and parking.

As you plan your next trip, here are the top hidden costs you might not be aware of when booking a hotel room — and how to avoid or reduce them.

Parking Fees

If you’re driving from out of town, be aware that many hotels charge for on-site parking. Some will even have a valet service that comes with an optional — but highly recommended — tip at the end of your stay.

“Parking fees can accumulate, particularly in densely populated urban regions,” said Steven Rosado, the director at Tom Quick Inn. “Certain hotels impose daily and overnight charges.”

Eloisa Hife, CTO at BarkLikeMeow and a seasoned traveler, added, “Expect to pay $20 to $50 per night for the privilege of leaving your car under some concrete roof.”

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

What You Can Do

You don’t have to pay for hotel parking if you park on the street or in a nearby parking garage. Research your options and see what the costs and regulations are in the area where you’re staying. Or choose a hotel with complimentary parking available.

Local Taxes and Service Charges

When you’re going somewhere new, be on the lookout for local taxes or service charges, as well. Hotels will often add these to your bill, and you don’t want to be caught unprepared.

“Service charges and taxes may differ substantially from location to location,” said Rosado. “These surcharges may account for 15%-20% of the accommodation rate in certain areas.”

What You Can Do

While you might not be able to avoid local surcharges, you can prevent any surprises by reserving your room directly with the hotel. Once you’ve got a representative on the phone, ask them about the local tax rate and similar fees. They should be able to tell you what to expect before you book.

Minibar or Room Service Fees

It’s not a hidden fee, but keep in mind that most hotels charge extra for room service and minibar offerings. Not only that, but prices tend to be marked up quite a bit compared to what you’d get elsewhere.

“Mini-bars are notorious for inflated prices,” said Hife. “That $7 Snickers bar suddenly feels like a diamond-encrusted snack when your stomach rumbles at 3 a.m.”

What You Can Do

Rosado suggested dining at a nearby convenience store or local eatery to cut down on hotel food costs. You can also pack some food and use your room’s refrigerator or microwave to store or heat it up. Or you can buy basic groceries from a local grocery store to cut down on costs.

Early Check-in or Late Check-Out Fees

Some hotels will charge you extra for checking in early or for leaving late — sometimes up to 50% of the regular nightly rate. But this charge can be particularly hard to avoid if you arrive several hours before your scheduled check-in time or if you have a tendency to oversleep.

What You Can Do

“Plan your arrival and departure strategically to avoid these charges,” suggested Hife.

Another option is to call the hotel and ask them about their policy ahead of time. While you’re on the phone with them, see if you can negotiate a little. They might be willing to waive these fees if you’re upfront with them.

Resort or Amenity Fees

“Numerous hotels impose resort fees to cover the cost of amenities such as Wi-Fi, access to the pool and gym memberships,” said Rosado. “These can vary between $10 and $40 per night, which can have a substantial effect on the overall cost.”

What You Can Do

Choose a hotel that either includes these key amenities as part of their overall package, or choose an alternative place to stay. In some cases, you might also be able to negotiate with the hotel to lower these charges during the reservation process.

Pet Fees

If you’re traveling with your cat or dog, be sure to ask the hotel about their pet policy and fees. They can be hefty.

“Sure, paying a bit extra for bringing your pet along might sound fair, but honestly though, who wants to shell out an extra $50 to $150, sometimes even more?” said Syed Lateef, a hospitality industry expert and the CEO of BNB Beyond Basics, a short-term rental and hotel services company. “And that’s not even counting the daily cleaning fees some places add.”

What You Can Do

Lateef suggested looking into pet-friendly hotels with minimal or low pet-related fees. Some truly pet-friendly hotels will even include things like pet beds or mats free of charge.

In-Room Safe Fees

If your hotel room comes with a safe, you might need to pay extra for it.

“This hidden hotel fee can cost you between $2 to $6 per day,” said Lateef. “A lot of us use the safe in our hotel room for our cash, passports and important things. But, surprisingly — or not! — some hotels charge you every day to use it.”

What You Can Do

If your room does include a safe, but you don’t plan to use it, tell the hotel in advance. They should be willing to remove it for you.

Deposits

Many hotels will charge an initial deposit when booking a room. This deposit is usually a percentage of the cost of your total stay. Bear in mind that hotels will often hold this amount until after you’ve checked out of the room.

While typically refundable, the hotel might take some money out of the deposit for repairs or damages incurred during your stay. And if you’re traveling with pets, you might have to pay an additional deposit.

What You Can Do

Contact the hotel early and ask about their deposit requirements. Make sure you’ve got enough money on your card to cover the deposit until it returns to your account. And, above all else, try to leave the room in the same condition as when you arrived.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Hidden Costs You May Not Notice in Your Hotel Fees (And How To Avoid Them)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.