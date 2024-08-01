8 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $27.0K 19.1K 6.2K DGX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $145.00 $35.2K 1.0K 1.0K BDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $230.00 $31.3K 2.1K 586 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $185.00 $42.5K 237 402 VKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $57.00 $31.2K 333 318 FULC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $44.0K 5.6K 100 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $860.00 $157.0K 381 30 TMDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $110.00 $27.2K 12 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 19145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DGX (NYSE:DGX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 279 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BDX (NYSE:BDX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FULC (NASDAQ:FULC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 5621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 169 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $860.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.0K, with a price of $7850.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMDX (NASDAQ:TMDX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 169 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $5450.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

