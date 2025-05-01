8 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.00 $30.8K 332 4.0K LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $820.00 $35.4K 141 1.1K RARE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $45.00 $44.3K 255 1.0K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $182.50 $28.8K 780 752 LNTH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $100.00 $81.1K 468 324 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $165.00 $79.9K 302 65 MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $85.00 $34.1K 236 59 PODD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $260.00 $35.7K 5 10

• Regarding INO (NASDAQ:INO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 684 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $836.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RARE (NASDAQ:RARE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LNTH (NASDAQ:LNTH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 624 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 413 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PODD (NASDAQ:PODD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 260 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $3570.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

