8 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $170.00 $43.0K 2.0K 3.6K PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $29.00 $34.3K 18.0K 2.1K ABBV PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $157.50 $140.5K 92 730 ARDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.00 $55.1K 101 154 CVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $60.00 $39.8K 2.2K 127 CYTK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $27.2K 34 52 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $720.00 $37.0K 173 20 ABT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $125.00 $108.1K 0 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 490 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 18090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 666 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.5K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARDX (NASDAQ:ARDX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 148 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 239 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 2220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CYTK (NASDAQ:CYTK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 603 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT (NYSE:ABT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 85 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.1K, with a price of $2041.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

