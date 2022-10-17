8 Gift Ideas for Your Co-Workers When You’re on a Budget

The holidays are a great time to show your gratitude to your work colleagues by giving them a thoughtful gift -- and you don't have to spend a lot of money to do so. Consider buying one of these work-appropriate gifts that will cost you $20 or less.

Stationery Supplies

Notepads, stationery paper and pens always make useful gifts for people you work with. On Zazzle, you can customize stationery paper and the cost starts at less than $1 per sheet. You can also get full stationery sets complete with pens, envelopes and stickers for around $20 on Amazon.

Succulents

You don't have to have a green thumb to take care of a succulent, which makes it a suitable gift for anyone. You can purchase a set of five succulents on Amazon for around $17, so you can gift them to your whole team.

Scented Candles

Lighting a calming candle can bring some much-needed Zen into your life if you work a stressful job, which makes it a perfect gift to give to your colleagues. You can find candles with holiday-themed scents at Target starting at $4.00.

Travel Pillow

If your job involves travel, a travel pillow can be a great gift to give to your co-workers. Amazon has a wide variety of travel pillows at all different price points, so you can find one that fits your budget.

Adult Coloring Book

Give the gift of relaxation via an adult coloring book. Amazon sells an adult coloring book filled with "stress-relieving" designs for around $6.

Snack Subscription

Especially if you work remotely and no longer have access to the office kitchen, your colleagues are sure to love trying new snacks at home. Love With Food has healthy snack subscription plans starting at $7.99 per month.

Wireless Charger

Who doesn't love a desk accessory that's useful as well as chic? IKEA's Nordmarke wireless chargers are only $12 and come in three colors.

Gift Cards

You can never go wrong with a gift card! Give your colleague a gift card for their favorite local restaurant or coffee shop, or when in doubt, a Starbucks card is always a safe bet.

Sam DiSalvo contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the items listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Gift Ideas for Your Co-Workers When You’re on a Budget

