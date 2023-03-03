8 Georgia Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Georgia has seen an influx of residents since 2020, a moveBuddha report found. Among the factors that could appeal to potential new residents are its affordable real estate, business investment opportunities, growing career options, mild winters and reasonable tax rates. But as cities throughout the state become more desirable, home prices have inevitably risen. From 2020 to 2022, several Georgia cities saw prices increase by 60% or more.

Find Out: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

See: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here's a look at the Georgia cities where home prices are skyrocketing.

8. Dallas, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 21%

21% Average home value in 2020: $227,110

$227,110 Average home value in 2022: $364,020

$364,020 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60.3%

7. Griffin, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: -1%

-1% Average home value in 2020: $154,674

$154,674 Average home value in 2022: $248,527

$248,527 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60.7%

Pictured: Atlanta

6. Conyers, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 13%

13% Average home value in 2020: $197,009

$197,009 Average home value in 2022: $317,445

$317,445 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.1%

5. Covington, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 8%

8% Average home value in 2020: $185,584

$185,584 Average home value in 2022: $299,495

$299,495 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.4%

Pictured: Atlanta

4. Douglasville, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 12%

12% Average home value in 2020: $202,555

$202,555 Average home value in 2022: $327,278

$327,278 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.6%

Pictured: Douglas, Georgia

3. Jonesboro, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: -7%

-7% Average home value in 2020: $149,870

$149,870 Average home value in 2022: $243,595

$243,595 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%

2. Stockbridge, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 13%

13% Average home value in 2020: $190,674

$190,674 Average home value in 2022: $309,917

$309,917 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%

Pictured: Henry County, Georgia

1. Hampton, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 20%

20% Average home value in 2020: $205,714

$205,714 Average home value in 2022: $334,328

$334,328 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from the moveBuddha 2021-2022 Georgia Migration Report.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Georgia Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.