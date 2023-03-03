8 Georgia Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Georgia has seen an influx of residents since 2020, a moveBuddha report found. Among the factors that could appeal to potential new residents are its affordable real estate, business investment opportunities, growing career options, mild winters and reasonable tax rates. But as cities throughout the state become more desirable, home prices have inevitably risen. From 2020 to 2022, several Georgia cities saw prices increase by 60% or more.
Here's a look at the Georgia cities where home prices are skyrocketing.
8. Dallas, Georgia
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 21%
- Average home value in 2020: $227,110
- Average home value in 2022: $364,020
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60.3%
7. Griffin, Georgia
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: -1%
- Average home value in 2020: $154,674
- Average home value in 2022: $248,527
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60.7%
Pictured: Atlanta
6. Conyers, Georgia
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 13%
- Average home value in 2020: $197,009
- Average home value in 2022: $317,445
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.1%
5. Covington, Georgia
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 8%
- Average home value in 2020: $185,584
- Average home value in 2022: $299,495
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.4%
Pictured: Atlanta
4. Douglasville, Georgia
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 12%
- Average home value in 2020: $202,555
- Average home value in 2022: $327,278
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.6%
Pictured: Douglas, Georgia
3. Jonesboro, Georgia
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: -7%
- Average home value in 2020: $149,870
- Average home value in 2022: $243,595
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%
2. Stockbridge, Georgia
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 13%
- Average home value in 2020: $190,674
- Average home value in 2022: $309,917
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%
Pictured: Henry County, Georgia
1. Hampton, Georgia
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 20%
- Average home value in 2020: $205,714
- Average home value in 2022: $334,328
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%
All data is sourced from the moveBuddha 2021-2022 Georgia Migration Report.
