+8% Gains in Wheat Trade

News broke over the weekend over Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian export infrastructure. Chicago futures are up by 46 to 60 cents on gains of as much as 8.6%. KC Wheat prices ae back over the $9 mark with 6% gains. Spring wheat futures are trading 34 to 50 cents higher through midday.

Weekly Export Inspections data had wheat shipments at 358,796 MT for the week that ended 7/20. That was an 85,621 MT increase for the week, but was 116.7k MT lighter yr/yr. By class, the report showed 142k MT for HRS and 100k MT for white while HRW shipments were less than 20k MT for the week. The Philippines were the top destination with 40% of the total. The season’s total reached 2.153 MMT as of 7/20, compared to 2.592 MMT last year.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $7.57 1/2, up 60 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $7.76, up 58 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $6.94, up 59 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $9.16 1/4, up 56 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $8.67 3/8, up 54 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $9.36 1/4, up 49 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.