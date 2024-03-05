8 Florida-Friendly Cars: Top Picks for Heat, Rain and Road Trips

Florida consistently has a large number of retirees aged 65 and over among its residents, but that doesn’t mean you should assume that most of them drive vehicles stereotypically associated with the senior set.

You’ll find many Sunshine State drivers cruising around town and along coasts in their Lincolns, Buicks and Cadillacs, but you’ll see just as many in sports coupes, rugged off-roaders and luxury convertibles. The truth is, it makes sense to drive an affordable, reliable car that provides spacious comfort for year-round sunshine driving.

Cars in Florida need to withstand the blazing heat, so air conditioning is essential. Further, because the state’s vulnerable to torrential rain, thunderstorms and hurricanes, they need to have sufficient safety features that assist drivers of any age.

Florida drivers own cars with these things in mind, but they love functionable cars ready to take on the countless outdoor adventures, mega shopping and sports experiences and coastline and beach trips that the state affords.

There’s no shortage of things to do in Florida, and here’s eight Florida-friendly cars that are up for anything, starting with the state’s most popular car.

Toyota Corolla

No car is more known for its longevity and value retention than the Toyota Corolla, and despite the national trend favoring trucks and SUVs, it’s Florida’s most popular car, according to Edmunds.

The compact Corolla is available in gas and hybrid electric options and gets an impressive 32 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its class. It’s also has a reputation for being easy to maintain, making it an easy choice for any driver looking to save money.

Mustang GT Premium

EchoPark Automotive noted that the fashionable Mustang GT Premium “Could have been designed specifically for driving in Florida.” Owning a convertible in parts of this country can be an exercise in frustration, but in Florida, it’s a worthwhile expense. The Mustang can handle any coastal cruise and beach adventure in style.

Jeep Wrangler

The easily adaptable Wrangler is also a powerful performer, perfect for those seeking seaside cruising or tougher terrain, both of which Florida has unequivocally. Providing decent fuel economy, starting at an affordable price point and offering a wide range of features and trim levels for both off-road and highway driving, the Wrangler works well in Florida.

Toyota Rav4

The Rav4 is a reliable option for Floridians, and almost as popular as the Corolla in the U.S.’s southeasternmost state. The two-row crossover SUV is a sound default choice for those who want a utility vehicle that’s easy to live with, efficient and comes from a brand with a reputation for reliability. Versatility is important for those living in a state that offers a wonderfully wide variety of activities on your doorstep.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

No one would accuse the Miata of being too powerful, but being incredibly light, perfectly balanced and fun to drive isn’t anything to scoff at, especially if you live in the Land of Sunshine. Coming in at under $30,000, this convertible roadster has improved stability and safety by adding an asymmetrical limited slip differential, a rear cross traffic alert, and a lane departure warning system.

Toyota Camry

The Camry is a popular car throughout the U.S, but its affordability (from $26,420), is a major selling point for Florida retirees who are living on fixed incomes and others who make modest wages. As EchoPark notes, moving up to the XLE (MSRP: $30,970) adds blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded rearview camera, upgraded adaptive cruise control, the proximity key and a larger 9-inch touchscreen too.

Honda Civic LX

The Civic has a reputation for being a safe and practical vehicle, with advanced safety features and a roomy interior that can comfortably seat up to five passengers. The LX has excellent fuel efficiency of around 40 mpg on the highway and its automatic temperature control and speed-sensing steering make the Civic LX a dream car for anyone looking to explore Florida and a safe choice for driving in unpredictable weather.

Ford F-150

Farm Bureau Insurance singles out the F-150 for driving in Florida’s unique weather. It’s towing and payload capacity are extraordinary and more than capable for residents who want to get away to the state’s more rural counties. Ford trucks are a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable, comfortable pickup packed with amenities and have everything you need for retired life.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Florida-Friendly Cars: Top Picks for Heat, Rain and Road Trips

