8 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $469.4K 48.2K 6.5K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $305.00 $55.1K 442 2.1K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $72.50 $42.2K 13.1K 2.0K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $242.50 $34.0K 369 537 LMND PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $37.00 $44.0K 1.0K 415 FOUR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $33.5K 241 242 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $200.00 $71.6K 0 204 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $55.00 $43.2K 46 176

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 421 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1005 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $469.4K, with a price of $464.0 per contract. There were 48240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $1103.0 per contract. There were 442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $422.0 per contract. There were 13181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $341.0 per contract. There were 369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMND (NYSE:LMND), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FOUR (NYSE:FOUR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.6K, with a price of $1525.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

