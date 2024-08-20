8 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.00 $26.4K 5.6K 631 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $41.2K 5.7K 201 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $55.8K 4.7K 188 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $55.00 $50.6K 422 164 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $510.00 $67.4K 77 157 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $215.00 $47.5K 1.4K 125 VIRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $26.00 $39.0K 222 100 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $130.00 $33.5K 2.8K 45

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 667 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 5668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 514 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 5753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 4732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 696 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 87 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $2698.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 1497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIRT (NASDAQ:VIRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 2838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.