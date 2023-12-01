8 Expensive Services for the Wealthy You Never Knew Existed

From personal shopping and styling to high-end medical concierge services, people with money play by a whole separate playbook.

“The wealthy have long been the ones to enjoy luxurious lifestyles and exclusive services that cater to their specific needs,” said Andrew Pickett, trial attorney and founder at Andrew Pickett Law.

“However, there are many expensive services for the wealthy that most people don’t even know exist.”

Below are some of the services rich people have access to that you may not have known about.

Fractional Ownership of Experiences

Wealthy individuals can access exclusive experiences through fractional ownership.

“This concept extends beyond physical assets to encompass experiences like private jet travel, luxury vacations, or even rare collectibles,” explained Skyler Fernandes, finance advisor and founder of Finally Fund Admin. “They can purchase a share in these experiences, granting them access to otherwise unattainable luxury.”

Private Wine Collection Management

High-net-worth wine enthusiasts often employ experts to curate and manage their wine collections. Fernandes notes that these specialists not only select rare and valuable bottles but also ensure proper storage, rotation and auctioning when the time is right, creating a seamless wine investment strategy.

Art Authentication Services

“Beyond art advisors, some wealthy art collectors enlist specialized art authentication services to verify the authenticity of their pieces,” said Fernandes. These experts use advanced techniques, including forensic analysis and provenance research, to confirm the legitimacy of artwork, crucial in a market filled with forgeries.

“Picture having a friend who’s crazy about art, right there with you as you explore the world of collecting,” said Riley Annen, property investor at Companies That Buy Houses.

“Art advisors are like that artsy buddy who gets your taste, understands your budget, and knows the art scene inside out. They’re there to help you pick out those special pieces that light up your space and your heart, whether it’s for your own enjoyment or as an investment.”

Annen notes they’ll also introduce wealthy clients to amazing artists and galleries they might not have stumbled upon on their own. Plus, they make sure their art treasures are well looked after, with all the right care and insurance.

Crypto Asset Estate Planning

As cryptocurrencies become a part of wealth portfolios, Fernandes notes there’s a growing demand for crypto asset estate planning services.

He said, “These experts help high-net-worth individuals devise strategies for transferring digital assets to heirs, ensuring secure and seamless management of these unique holdings.”

Private Medical Concierge Services

According to Paige Robinson, real estate investor at House Buyers, these services are like having a personal healthcare team dedicated to meeting the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals.

“They go above and beyond, connecting clients with top-tier doctors and specialists, offering speedy appointments, and even providing round-the-clock access for consultations,” she said. “Some even bring healthcare right to your doorstep, ensuring you receive the best care in the comfort of your own home.”

It’s all about giving you peace of mind and the utmost privacy, tailored to your preferences.

Tailoring and Fashion Design

Robinson explained, “Think of it as a collaboration between you and a team of skilled artisans, designers and tailors. They work closely with you, taking precise measurements and arranging multiple fittings to create garments that fit you perfectly and can be adjusted as needed.”

But it’s not just about the clothes, Robinson notes. It’s also about choosing from a wide range of high-quality fabrics, materials, and design elements.

“This process is a celebration of your individuality and a tribute to expert craftsmanship,” she continued, “resulting in clothing and accessories that are not only impeccably made but also a true reflection of your unique style and personality.”

Experiential Travel Planning

“Imagine having a travel wizard who crafts adventures just for you, like a tailor-made suit,” Annen said. “These travel planners are the magicians behind trips that are as unique as your fingerprint.”

She explains that whether you’ve always dreamed of exploring a hidden island, going on a culinary escapade through a region or embarking on a private safari in the wild, these planners will turn wealthy travelers’ dreams into reality.

“They’ve got the keys to those secret places and activities that make your trip truly unforgettable. It’s like having a personal travel artist who designs experiences just for you.”

Private Jet Concierge Services

Private jet concierge services are like backstage passes to a top-notch travel experience, said Annen. “They handle all the nitty-gritty details so you can kick back and enjoy your journey. Need a comfy ride to the airport? They’ve got it sorted. Craving a custom-made in-flight meal? They’ll make it happen.”

Annen notes they even take care of all the airport hassle, making sure flights go off without a hitch. For wealthy travelers who love their privacy and want to travel on their own terms, these services offer a level of comfort and convenience that regular flights just can’t match.

“It’s like flying on a magic carpet tailored just for you.”

