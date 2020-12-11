8 ETFs That Have Gained More Than 100% in 2020

Despite the rising COVID-19 cases, Wall Street has been on an astounding rally buoyed by encouraging development in coronavirus vaccines and hopes of their availability soon. This is especially true as the widespread rollout of the vaccine will end the economic crisis and result in swift recovery, leading to higher spending and confidence.



Additionally, reports that lawmakers and the White House are progressing toward a fresh stimulus for the coronavirus-stricken economy has also led to a spike in stocks lately. Further, continued support from the Federal Reserve will continue to drive the stocks higher. The potential for a divided Congress with President-elect Biden also added to the strength. The divided government is favorable for the economy, as there will be lesser chances of major tax increases and tighter regulations.



While the winners have been broad-based, several ETFs have easily crushed the market by wide margins. Below we have presented a bunch of top-performing ETFs from various corners of the market that gained in triple digits from a year-to-date look and will likely continue outperforming, should the trends prevail (see: all the Categories ETF here).



ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF ARKG – Up 190.7%



The pandemic has led to a surge in wide acceptance of the next generation of healthcare solutions known as genomics. Additionally, rising government funding, increase in the number of genomics projects, falling sequencing costs, and the entry of new players and start-ups in the genomics field are driving the growth of the market. ARKG is an actively managed ETF that has been the biggest beneficiary of this trend. It focuses on companies likely to benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments along with improvements and advancements in genomics into their business. With AUM of $4.5 billion, the fund holds 48 stocks in its basket and has 0.75% in expense ratio.



Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW – Up 165.5%



The clean energy space has been soaring this year on president-elect Joe Biden’s proposal to build a green and clean infrastructure. Biden plans to pump $2 trillion into green energy over four years to build solar panels, charging stations and more; vows to rejoin the Paris climate in “exactly 77 days” and aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. While all the clean energy ETFs are rising, PBW is the biggest winner. This fund provides exposure to U.S. companies engaged in the business of advancement of cleaner energy and conservation. It follows the WilderHill Clean Energy Index and holds about 46 stocks in its basket. The fund has AUM of $1.6 billion in its asset base and charges 70 bps in annual fees (read: 5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in November).



ARK Innovation ETF ARKK – Up 150.1%



Innovation has been changing the consumer habit and the economy. It is an actively managed fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research. In total, the fund holds 49 securities in its basket and charges 75 bps in annual fees. The product has gathered $13.7 billion in its asset base.



ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW – Up 150.1%



The pandemic has driven the e-commerce boom and changed the consumer landscape into a purely digital one. People have chosen to stay indoors in order to avoid direct contact, which in turn has boosted demand for cloud computing, gaming, e-sports and streaming services. ARKW is an actively managed fund focusing on companies that are expected to benefit from the shift in technology infrastructure to cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services. The fund holds 52 stocks in its basket with AUM of $4.2 billion. It charges 76 bps in annual fees from investors.



Renaissance IPO ETF IPO – Up 113.7%



The U.S. IPO market has been buzzing hot with new offerings from several high-profile names scheduled this month and is expected to boost the space even further. This fund provides exposure to the largest and most-liquid, newly listed companies by tracking the Renaissance IPO Index. New companies seek inclusion on a fast-entry basis on the fifth day of trading. The fund currently holds 49 stocks in its basket with technology making up more than half of the portfolio. The fund has amassed $512.3 million in its asset base and charges 60 bps in annual fees.



Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY – Up 111.4%



As more Americans prefer online shopping amid the pandemic, the online retail ETF got a boost. This ETF offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. The fund comprises 58 stocks and has attracted $1.2 billion in its asset base. It charges 65 bps in fees per year (read: Holiday Shopping Shifts to E-Commerce: ETFs to Tap).



Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT – Up 102.2%



Rise in demand for electric vehicles, in which lithium is used for batteries that power cars, has helped this ETF to move higher. This product provides global exposure to a broad range of firms engaged in lithium mining, refining and battery production by tracking the Solactive Global Lithium Index. It holds 41 securities in its basket, charging investors 75 bps in annual fees. The fund has amassed $1.4 billion in AUM.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF – Up 100.7%



This is an actively managed ETF that offers exposure to companies engaged in the theme of Fintech innovation if it derives a significant portion of its revenues or market value from the theme of Fintech innovation, or has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the theme of Fintech innovation. The fund holds 51 stocks in its basket and has AUM of $1.3 billion and expense ratio of 0.75%.

