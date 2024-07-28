8 Emerging Travel Destinations for Boomers on Budgets

Retirement is all about enjoying the spoils of our labor – if you can afford it. But don’t worry, not all retirement fun is for the rich; there are plenty of exciting places to visit and still have money left over to live comfortably.

Here are eight travel destinations for baby boomers on budgets.

Also see airlines that are more affordable for baby boomers.

Road Trip USA

Cassie Sheets, a data journalist at Insurify, highlighted three states that stood out for their affordability and appeal to the boomer generation: Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi.

“A lot of retirees have had to change their lifestyles due to inflation,” she said. “If you’re on a fixed income, road trips to affordable states are an economical vacation — a way to enjoy your retirement without adding financial stress.

“Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi are full of natural attractions and historical sites that road-trippers can enjoy on a budget or for free,” Sheets continued. “Low gas prices in these states also leave extra money for dining out or a nice hotel. Plus, the roads tend to be less congested than in popular coastal vacation destinations.”

She advised, “Boomer road-trippers should consider adding roadside assistance to their policies if they don’t have it already. Roadside assistance provides towing, jump-starts or tire changes so you don’t get stranded on your trip.”

Italy

Joe Cronin, president of International Citizens Insurance, highlighted Italy’s appeal: “Italy is a fascinating place with a particular attraction for boomer tourists. With its well-known food, breathtaking scenery and rich cultural heritage, it provides a variety of experiences that suit the interests of this group.”

Regarding budget, Cronin said, “A trip to Italy should cost no more than $1,900 per person for a week. Boomer travelers can explore cultural attractions, stay in cozy accommodations, sample local cuisine and easily navigate cities using public transportation on a budget.”

Cronin particularly recommended Tuscany: “Destinations in Tuscany like Florence and Siena are especially popular with baby boomer visitors. The quaint cobblestone streets and easygoing lifestyle of these cities foster a warm welcome that invites leisurely exploration and an appreciation of the local way of life.”

He advised “that baby boomers purchase comprehensive travel insurance. Even though the nation’s healthcare system is excellent, foreign visitors may find it to be costly. Emergency medical costs, medical evacuation, trip cancellation and any scheduled adventure or sporting activities should all be covered by travel insurance.”

Mexico

Cronin also recommended Mexico as an appealing destination for boomers.

“This place has a unique mix of things to do for exploration and relaxation, from relaxing on the beach to learning about the area’s rich cultural history,” he said.

He said you can visit Mexico for a week for about $850 per person. “With this budget, they can go to colonial towns like San Miguel de Allende or Merida, which are very appealing because of how peaceful they are and how much culture they have.”

For beach lovers, Cronin said, “Boomer tourists who want a more laid-back vacation can relax and soak up some sun on Mexico’s beaches. Everybody can find a beach they like, from the beautiful beaches of the Riviera Maya to the lively nightlife of Cabo San Lucas.”

Regarding safety and insurance, he added, “Boomer travelers who want to go to Mexico must have full coverage travel insurance. For visitors from other countries, healthcare costs can be high, and the quality of care can vary. When you travel, your insurance should cover things like medical emergencies, medical evacuation, theft protection and canceling your trip.”

Hawaii

Scott Lieberman, the founder of Touchdown Money who used to run a travel site, highlighted Hawaii as a popular destination.

“The Hawaiian islands are full of options for everyone, whether you’re into shopping, beach visits, stunning mountains and plants or the weekly fireworks shows,” he said. “Each island has its own personality, as people who enjoy nature might want to visit Kauai or [the] Big Island, while those looking for great restaurants will head to Oahu. Costs can be expensive, though, as hotels can run around $250 a night and food adds up quickly.”

Charleston, South Carolina

For a domestic option, Lieberman suggested Charleston. “This older city is incredibly walkable and offers beautiful weather year round. It’s one of the most historic sites in the country and is a food lover’s paradise.”

He said Charleston “can be hard to reach,” but lodging outside the city typically costs $75 to $100 per night.

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Lieberman recommended a unique destination: Mackinac Island.

“How does a destination without cars sound? Mackinac Island in Michigan sits where three Great Lakes meet, so you’re treated to gorgeous views and beachside breezes,” he said. “Mackinac Island fudge is an experience on its own, and carriage rides are always enjoyable. Try to avoid the summer crowds, as hotels can top $300 per night from Memorial Day to Labor Day.”

