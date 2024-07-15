8 Electric Vehicles That May Last You Twice as Long as the Average Car

While the electric vehicle industry has advanced significantly in recent years, it is still regarded as being in its early stages of development. Despite the advantages of energy-efficient travel, less expensive operating costs, and government-endorsed tax credits, adoption has been slower than anticipated as Americans continue to buy internal combustion engine (ICE) cars that are cheaper to buy and easier to maintain.

Still, automakers argue that EV batteries typically have a lifespan of 10 to 20 years with the ability to keep running up to 300,000 miles, depending on several factors like the battery composition, driving practices, weather impact and charging recommendations. And battery technology continues to evolve as manufacturers create larger batteries with improved range and reduced degradation.

Even with the average age of light vehicles on the road at all-time high of 12.6 years, there are a number of well-made, reliable EVs that should stand the test of time and rival, if not comfortably surpass, the lifespans of many of the gasoline-powered cars on the market today.

Here are eight EVs that may last you twice as long as your average car.

8. Tesla Model S

2024 MSRP: $72,990

Although its market share has stalled over the past year, Tesla produced five times as many EVs as its nearest competitor, Hyundai, and sells more fully electric cars than any company in the world, per Bloomberg. The Model Y is its biggest seller, but the Model S is Tesla’s most reliable car, according to Consumer Reports (CR).

7. Lucid Air

2024 MSRP: $69,900

The Air is available with four powertrains, ranging from the entry-level, single-motor, RWD Pure to the energetic, tri-motor, AWD Sapphire, which can spring to 60 mph in about 3.0 seconds and drive for over 400 miles before needing to be recharged.

According to Recurrent, less than 1% of newer EVs (2016 and later) require battery replacements, so you should be able to enjoy the Lucid’s remarkable power longer than many “traditional” vehicles.

6. Ford Mustang Mach-E

2024 MSRP: $39,995

Unlike the Mustang muscle car, the Mach-E is a five-passenger SUV with available all-wheel drive. The Mach-E has been lauded for its range; Edmunds got a top range of 327 miles with an average lifetime consumption of 32.9 kWh/100 miles during long-term testing.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s battery is backed with a built-to-last 8-year/100,000-mile warranty, which provides drivers with confidence in the durability of a battery that will hopefully exceed the lifespan of other vehicle components by years.

5. Kia Niro Electric

2024 MSRP: $26,940

The new Niro Electric is a remarkable option among low-cost EVs. Its internal space and hatchback functionality approach those of a small SUV, while its quick acceleration, agile handling, and comfortable ride make it a pleasure to drive.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates a driving range of 253 miles, which outperforms numerous higher-priced electric vehicles. CR’s own testing yielded 239 miles on its 70-mph highway range test.

4. Porsche Taycan

2024 MSRP: $90,900

The 2024 Porsche Taycan is ranked “#2 out of 7 electric luxury cars” by CR, making it a serious competitor in the electric luxury automobile market. It also awarded the Taycan a total overall score of 76 out of 100, believing that the brand does a fantastic job of maintaining Porsche’s character and essence in terms of handling dexterity, ride comfort, and craftsmanship.

3. Kia EV6

2024 MSRP: $42,600

According to Bloomberg, the nice-priced Kia EV6 needs only an average charging time of 9.1 minutes to drive 100 miles (behind Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5) and has an overall Road-Tripper’s “Total Battery Score” (incorporating charging speed, range and price) of 89, which puts it second behind the Ioniq 6.

2. BMW i4

2024 MSRP: $52,200

The BMW i4 is a fully electric coupe that will give you up to 269, 276, or 307 miles before needing to recharge the high-pressure lithium-ion 83.9 kWh battery, depending on if you buy the BMW i4 M50, the eDrive40 or the i4 eDrive 35.

Car and Driver praises the i4’s sturdy construction and performance but not its estimated trim ranges.

1. Hyundai Ioniq 6

2024 MSRP: $37,500

Consumer Reports recommends the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 and ranks it at the top of the electric car category, giving it an impressive overall rating of 83 out of 100. The Ioniq 6 has outstanding fast-charging performance with DC chargers, which is useful for lengthy travels or people who want faster charging alternatives.

Bloomberg ranks it the best EV for high-mileage drivers, due to its high mile range and low minutes to charge and price per mile numbers.

Disclaimer: Photos may not depict specific make, model or year of vehicle listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Electric Vehicles That May Last You Twice as Long as the Average Car

