8 Easy Things Barbara Corcoran Did To Earn More Money — You Can Do All of Them, Too

You might know Barbara Corcoran as a “Shark Tank” investor, but she’s much more than that. She’s also a successful — and wealthy — businesswoman who started out with a small NYC-based real estate office that she built into a $5 billion company, according to her website. And Corcoran has an estimated $100 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Corcoran didn’t achieve success by being conventional. In fact, she’s made some bold — and sometimes unusual — moves that have helped her along the way. She even shared these moves in one of her TikTok posts.

How does this help you? If your goal is to earn more money, you might be able to apply some of her business moves to your own work life — here’s how.

She Regularly Moved Her Desk

Corcoran shared that she moved her work desk weekly so she could stay abreast of any deals, brainstorms and frustrations going on around her.

“It kept me plugged into the heart of my team,” she said.

If you’re running a small venture of your own or if your workplace is flexible, take a leaf from Corcoran’s book and move your workspace every so often. You never know what you might learn or what new connections you’ll make.

She Turned Rejection Into a Challenge

Getting rejected is never fun, but you don’t have to let it get you down. Corcoran didn’t.

“When someone told me I’d never be a success, I promised myself I’d work twice as hard to prove them wrong,” she explained.

According to the FRED, the average hourly income for private sector employees is $36.44. For full-time employees, that’s about $75,000 a year. If you’re trying to get a raise, but were rejected, find out why. Then, try, try again until you get what you want.

She Hosted ‘Ridiculous’ Parties

Themed parties and work don’t always go hand in hand, but they sure can boost team morale. Corcoran said she hosted anything from pajama parties to Kentucky Derby Day at the office. As a result, people tended to work harder.

If you’re a team leader or manager, consider hosting your own workplace events to build loyalty and boost performance. You can refer to these achievements the next time you want a promotion or raise.

She Grew From Failure

Failure is tough. It can make you want to quit. But if you want to be successful, you might want to do what Corcoran did.

“Whenever I failed, I didn’t waste time feeling sorry for myself,” she wrote. “I just moved on.”

She Valued Her Team

The Atlantic International University found that good teamwork is crucial to business success. It’s the team that keeps the business going at the level it needs.

Corcoran knew this, too. As she pointed out, even as the owner of her company, she knew her job was to support her team. So she gave them what she could, from babysitters to free lunches.

Whether you’re a manager or a business owner, ask yourself if you’re valuing your team the way they deserve. If you’re not, now’s the time to make some changes.

She Made Herself Unforgettable

You’ve heard how much first impressions matter, but you’d be surprised at how something as simple as the color of your suit can make you stand out.

“I wanted to be unforgettable,” Corcoran said, “so I made red my signature. In a sea of black suits, people might lose my name, but they never forgot the lady in red.”

Make yourself unforgettable in your personal and professional life. It could make all the difference.

She Used the Power of the Press

There’s an age-old adage: All publicity is good publicity. While the truth is a bit more complicated, there are ways to use the power of press to your advantage. Corcoran did just that for her business.

“I did the wackiest stunts just to grab a headline,” she said. “It worked.”

If you’re trying to build a business, having the power of the press behind you can do wonders for your long-term success. So don’t be afraid to take a calculated risk or two.

She Always Sent Clients Cards

If you work with a lot of clients, you already know how important building rapport is to your bottom line. One simple move you can make is what Corcoran did and that’s sending out anniversary or birthday cards. It might not seem like much or take a lot of time, but it’ll help your clients remember you. And it can help you get more sales.

