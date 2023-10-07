8 Deals and Rebates on Cars You Don’t Want To Miss This October

October is a special month for car enthusiasts who have eagerly awaited the roll-out of 2024 models and discounts on 2023 inventory. We have officially entered the best time of the year to buy a car, and there will be plenty of financing deals and rebates if you are willing to do some research and comparison shopping.

I’m a Mechanic: Here’s What I Drive and 3 Cars I’d Never Own

More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Expectations are that new car prices will start to drop as production continues to ramp up. But supply disruptions have begun to subside and inventories have increased, meaning there is already a bevy of outstanding deals and cash-back rebates on models that need to be cleared off lots before the end of the year.

This month, qualified buyers can use special financing rates offered on popular models such as the Honda Civic, Volkswagen Jetta and Ram 1500 pickup. However, as Edmunds recommends, take your time to finalize a deal with your vendor before getting the full picture.

“Make sure to get an “out-the-door” figure from the dealer that includes the total price and what you’ll be paying per month,” says the automobile authority. “Even the best car deals may exclude taxes, interest fees and other costs unless you explicitly ask your sales associate for these details.”

Here are eight of the best car deals you want to take advantage of this month, all of which are affordable and have financing bargains and rebates until the end of October. Check out Real Car Tips’ incentive listing and link to brands for ongoing October rebates and lease deals.

2024 Honda HR-V

MSRP: $24,100

$24,100 Current offer: 3.9% APR Financing

3.9% APR Financing Expires: 10/31/2023

2023 Dodge Challenger

MSRP: $30,545

$30,545 Current offer: $2,000 cash back on SXT, GT and R/T models

$2,000 cash back on SXT, GT and R/T models Expires: 10/31/2023

2023 marks the final year of the Challenger in its current form (it may be eventually replaced with an all-electric version). While its base trim will cost you a bit over $30,000, there are a number of powerful special editions that will cost you significantly more. But even the least expensive Challenger is a retro-styled favorite, so now might be the right time to muscle in while you can.

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

MSRP: $20,665

$20,665 Lease offer: $3,399 down and $249/month for 39 months

$3,399 down and $249/month for 39 months Expires: 10/31/2023

2023 Kia EV6

MSRP: $42,600

$42,600 Current offer: 0.9% APR Financing for 48 months/$5,000 cash back

0.9% APR Financing for 48 months/$5,000 cash back Expires: 10/31/2023

Today’s popular EVs have better battery tech, range and features, but Kia’s EV6 is an excellent entry point to electric car ownership. While pricier than other EV options, the stylish EV6 outpaces others with its tech-filled cabin, respectable range and up to 576 horsepower on some trims, per MotorTrend.

2024 Honda Civic

MSRP: $30,550

$30,550 Current offer: 3.9% APR Financing

3.9% APR Financing Expires: 10/31/2023

2023 Volkswagen Taos

MSRP: $24,155

$24,155 Current offer: 3.9% APR financing (loan term is 72 months)

3.9% APR financing (loan term is 72 months) Expires: 10/31/2023

Taos is Volkswagen’s compact crossover SUV — smaller than the Tiguan but priced closer to the Jetta. Standard equipment includes great tech and safety features, but “a lively turbo engine, European driving manners, and a spacious interior that belies its subcompact dimensions” is what puts the Taos in a class of its own, according to Kelley Blue Book.

2023 Honda Passport

MSRP: $41,100

$41,100 Current offer: 2.9% APR Financing

2.9% APR Financing Expires: 10/31/2023

2023 Ram 1500

MSRP: $39,900

$39,900 Current offer: 2.9% financing for 72 months on Big Horn and Laramie/$4,000 cash back

2.9% financing for 72 months on Big Horn and Laramie/$4,000 cash back Expires: 10/31/2023

Sweet financing and cash-back deals make the popular Ram 1500 an appealing option, especially if you can get under $40,000. Compared to others in the full-size pickup truck segment, “The Ram 1500 is the best driving and most comfortable pickup of the group,” according to Car and Driver, who placed the 1500 in its 10 Best Trucks and SUVs for 2023 list.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Deals and Rebates on Cars You Don’t Want To Miss This October

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.