8 Cyber Monday Deals You Should Avoid in 2023

As the holiday season approaches, Cyber Monday might feel like the grand prix of shopping — the frenzied race to get the best before it’s all gone. But before you dive headfirst into the sea of online deals, consider what you should steer clear of to keep your budget jolly and your wallet happy.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Some sales are better at other times of the year, and some deals are best grabbed before Cyber Monday, in the mad dash of Black Friday. Get ready to dodge these Cyber Monday pitfalls and come out on top of your financial game.

Electronics: Not-So-Smart Smartphones

Sure, the latest gadgets may seem like a steal on Cyber Monday, but beware! Some retailers inflate original prices to make their discounts appear more generous than they actually are.

Before hitting that “Buy Now” button, use online tools to track the price history of the product. Websites like CamelCamelCamel can reveal if a discount is genuinely worth celebrating or just a digital illusion.

Check Out: 10 Vintage Electronics in Your House That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

See: Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Furniture: Wait Until the New Year

Dreaming of a new couch to cozy up on? Unless you really need one right away, it might be better to wait until President’s Day, when furniture deals are extra cozy, making Cyber Monday discounts less impressive. Hold off until you’ve done some comparison shopping and discovered when the furniture gods decide to bless us with their budget-friendly offerings.

Aldi: Best Sale Items for November 2023

Large Appliances, Large Cost

Black Friday is a better time than Cyber Monday to grab heavily discounted small kitchen or home appliances — everything from hand mixers to hair dryers.

And watch out for the Cyber Monday trap on bigger items, like washing machines or refrigerators. Some discounts might be masking poorly reviewed or clunky models that aren’t worth the investment.

Mattresses and Bedding: Thread Count Trickery

Thread count matters, but so does your budget. Don’t fall for the bedding bait; some Cyber Monday deals on mattresses and comforters might not be as luxurious as they seem.

Plus, retailers tend to discount what’s left shortly after the New Year at their annual white sales, so hold off if you can. If you’ve done your research ahead of time and know what you want, keep an eye out for deals from your favorite brands. That way you won’t be seduced into buying a subpar product because of a great price and flashy marketing.

Beware of Fashion Faux Pas

While the discounts may be tempting, remember that the fashion industry loves to play with your emotions. The winter clothes you want to wear right now won’t go on sale until the end of the season, and some deals might have been marked up before Cyber Monday to make them more appealing.

Shop with a discerning eye, consider using a reputable price-comparing browser extension or app — like Honey, Cently or RetailMeNot — and don’t let the allure of a discount cloud your fashion judgment.

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

The Lure of the Cheapest Cheap TV

Big box stores love to grab attention on Black Friday with doorbuster deals on TVs, but they’re almost always the cheapest version with the shortest shelf life and fewest features. Plus, they sell out fast, so by the time Cyber Monday rolls around, there’s almost nothing left. Set your sights on a quality TV that will last, saving you money in the long run.

Makeup: Glam or Scam?

Ladies and gentlemen, the beauty aisle is a battlefield on Cyber Monday. Makeup deals might lure you in with promises of flawless beauty, but not all that glitters is gold.

Look out for bundled products that you won’t use and make sure the discounted items are suitable for your skin type and tone. Your wallet will thank you, and your skin will too!

Avoid the Impulse Gift Buying Dilemma

It’s easy to get carried away with the excitement of finding the perfect gift at a seemingly unbeatable price. Marketers know how to tap into human psychology by hyping up scarcity (don’t miss this final offer!) and reciprocity (a special gift activates your impulse to return the favor with a purchase).

Before you embark on a Cyber Monday gifting spree, create a budget for each person on your list. This will help you resist the urge to overspend on unnecessary items and keep your holiday shopping in check.

Related: 9 American Clothing Brands to Stay Away From Buying

Takeaway

As you navigate the Cyber Monday jungle, remember that the key to a successful shopping spree is knowledge and restraint. After all, even a great deal is a total waste if you don’t really want or need the item. Arm yourself with comparison tools, keep an eye on price histories and resist the allure of flashy discounts that might not be as dazzling as they seem.

With a savvy approach, you can conquer Cyber Monday without sacrificing your budget or falling prey to marketing tactics. May your deals be true and your savings plentiful.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Cyber Monday Deals You Should Avoid in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.