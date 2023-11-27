8 Cyber Monday Deals That Are Only Available Today on Amazon

As the big holiday shopping weekend that kicked off with Black Friday deals draws to a close, retailers are rolling out some of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

E-commerce giant Amazon, especially, is slashing prices on one-day only offers.

Ninja Creami NC299AMZ Ice Cream Maker

One of the hottest kitchen appliances of the year, the Ninja Creami NC299AMZ Ice Cream Maker allows you to whip up frozen desserts for the whole family. Whether you are following a specific nutrition plan such vegan, dairy-free, sugar-free, low-carb or keto, or just want some sugary sweet concoctions for the kids, this ice cream maker does it all.

Fun to use and simple to clean, the Ninja CREAMi has 4.5 stars and 2,705 ratings on Amazon right now. It’s no wonder it’s a bestseller for the season and it’s advertised at its lowest price this Cyber Monday.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Avid campers, outdoor types and survivalists would love to receive the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter in their stocking. This state-of-the-art, yet simple-to-use filtering device removes more than 99.99% of bacteria and parasites that can cause deadly diseases. Plus, with every straw purchase, the company donates safe drinking water for a school year to one student.

While you may want to get one of these straws for everyone on your list, don’t be fooled by purchasing in bulk. A single straw is 50% off today, while the 5-pack is only 38% off.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C)

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds are selling for their lowest price of the season with free Prime shipping. These earbuds received 4.7 stars across more than 3,100 reviews on Amazon and have been named an NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner, according to NBC News. These noise cancelling earbuds are a gift every iPhone owner on your list would love.

Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell has been a hot Black Friday — Cyber Monday seller for several years. Whether you’re looking for a great gift for the tech lover in your life, looking to update your old Ring Video Doorbell, or want to create a more secure home for the holiday season, today is the time to buy a new Ring from Amazon.

The 1080p HD Ring Video Doorbell with improved motion detection and choice of classic Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze finish is 45% off at Amazon right now, with free Prime Shipping. You can save an additional 20% if you trade in an older model.

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera

Pair your Ring Video Doorbell with a Blink Mini Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera. The camera features 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. At 34% off during Cyber Monday, you can outfit every room in your home with a camera.

Energizer AAA or AA Batteries

From children’s toys to the remote control for your new Smart TV, many presents under the tree this holiday season may need batteries. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale makes it easy to stock up with 30% off a 32-pack of Energizer long-lasting AAA batteries.

Amazon is also offering a 32-pack of Energizer AA batteries for just $14.69, reduced from the everyday price of $20.98. These batteries have five-star reviews across the board on Amazon and having a stock of them on hand is sure to make life a little bit easier on Christmas morning and through 2024.

Tile Sticker Bluetooth Tracker

The Tile tracker uses Bluetooth technology to help you find remote controls, portable chargers, your wallet, keys, or even pets. Measuring just a little over 1-inch by 1-inch, you can stick the Tile to virtually any object you’re inclined to misplace, or even to the back of your pet’s nametag.

Use the Tile app to locate your object within Bluetooth range, or use the Tile app to discern its most recent location. The Tile Network also lets you help enlist the help of other Tile users to locate lost objects outside your home. It is compatible with Android, iOS and many smart home devices. Everyone from teens to teachers and adult family members will love this thoughtful gift and at just $20, it won’t bust your budget.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express

LEGO building sets don’t go on sale very often, so when you see a Collector’s Edition at 30% off, you may want to snag more than one as gifts, as an investment or to keep for yourself. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Replica Model Steam Train from the iconic movie series is on sale at Amazon. Keep in mind, this kit is designed for the young at heart, and labeled with a difficulty level making it suitable for ages 18+. It can be a great family project for Harry Potter fans and a collectible to treasure for years. It includes 20 mini-figures, which LEGO fans know are worth their weight in gold.

