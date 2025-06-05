8 Countries With the Highest Salaries for Americans Who Relocate

We’ve all dreamed about moving abroad and starting a new life. But whether you’re imagining cobblestone streets or stunning nature, you’ll need a competitive salary to find stability. So where can you get one?

Global Relocate looked at the best options for Americans who are interested in trying out a new country but still want to make a high salary. Keep reading to learn where your new beginning isn’t just possible, but also financially realistic.

Switzerland: $72,000 to $111,000

Switzerland consistently ranks as one of the top countries in terms of quality of life. It offers beautiful natural landmarks, safe cities and a healthy work-life balance. Plus, it’s a great place to earn a living with its strong, diversified economy.

Here, employees with specialized education earn an average of about $6,000 monthly. That number increases to about $111,000 a year for engineers, accountants, lawyers and other high-level specialists. These figures are likely close to what you’d earn in the same roles in the U.S., so you could potentially move to Switzerland without sacrificing too much of your income.

Denmark: $70,000 to $120,000

Denmark is another excellent choice in Europe, offering universal healthcare, highly livable cities and a vibrant arts scene. The average salary here is about $5,900 per month, but you could earn significantly more than that if you have a specialized professional degree. For example, pharmacists in Denmark earn about $120,000 annually.

Just note that taxes in Denmark are high. Depending on your earnings, they may take up to 56.48% of your income. This is significantly more than the highest federal tax bracket in the U.S., which is 37%.

Canada: $61,000 to $156,000

Maybe you’re ready for a life abroad but don’t want to move too far from your friends and family in the U.S. If so, Canada could be perfect for you. It’s close to home, has a large English-speaking population and offers competitive salaries for skilled workers.

Here’s what to expect:

Software developers: $68,000 to $155,000

Mechanical engineers: $66,000 to $131,000

HR managers: $75,000 to $156,000

Nurses: $68,000 to $94,000

Accountants: $61,000 to $114,000

Iceland: $53,000 to $91,000

Next up, the frozen tundra of Iceland. This island nation is one of the most scenic places, boasting a unique blend of waterfalls, volcanoes and active geothermal areas. It’s also a good place to earn a living, with a growing tech scene and plenty of opportunities for workers in other fields.

The average salary in Iceland is about $53,000. But you’ll earn more money with more experience. For example, specialized workers with 20 years of experience earn an average of $91,000 annually.

Germany: $48,000 to $135,000

Next up, Germany offers a central European location that’s ideal for exploring the continent. It also boasts a strong economy, excellent public services and great job prospects.

German employees have an average salary of about $4,500 per month. IT specialists and programmers earn more, at around $5,600 monthly. As is the case in many countries on this list, doctors earn more than most, at about $135,000 annually. That being said, you’ll probably take home only 60% to 70% of your salary in Germany after taxes.

The Netherlands: $47,000 to $120,000

The Netherlands is widely known for its vibrant cities, cycling infrastructure and high standard of living. It’s also become one of Europe’s leading countries for technology, as it’s home to ASML, a major player in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry.

The average annual salary in the Netherlands is about $47,000. IT workers earn more at $73,000, while doctors can earn $120,000 or more. Builders, teachers and lower-skill workers typically earn between $34,000 and $68,000.

Belgium: $46,000 to $135,000

Belgium is another European country with a lot to offer Americans abroad. It’s home to major international political bodies like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union’s Parliament. Belgium is also a multilingual society, so you’ll be able to converse in French, German or Italian. But don’t worry if you’re still studying; there are also plenty of English speakers.

The minimum wage in Belgium is about $2,300 monthly. But you should earn more than that if you have an advanced degree. Where you live in Belgium can also impact your earnings, as salaries near the capital of Brussels average around $4,500 per month.

UAE: $44,000 to $120,000

If you’re looking for somewhere warm to start your new life, the United Arab Emirates could be a good fit. It’s a short flight from Europe and Asia, and it’s home to several world-class cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The average monthly salary in the UAE is about $3,600. But you could earn significantly more than that in certain professions, as the list of salary ranges below shows:

Finance: $50,000 to $120,000

Oil and gas: $40,000 to $100,000

IT: $31,000 to $90,000

Healthcare: $39,000 to $80,000

Construction: $34,000 to $84,000

