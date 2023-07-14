8 Costco Items That Gen Z Love Most

What do Gen Zers buy when they go shopping at Costco? The answer might surprise you.

In GOBankingRates' July 2023 survey covering Costco shopping habits, 38% of overall respondents said their most frequent Costco purchase is food. Gen Zers are shopping for food too, but they also make sure to add apparel, household cleaning supplies and more to their carts.

GOBankingRates spoke to two Gen Z Costco shoppers about their favorite things to buy at the warehouse club. Here are the eight items Gen Zers love getting most at Costco.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, 18-count

Price: $18.99

When Gabrielle Lask, publicist at Otter PR, shops at Costco, she always makes sure to pick up her favorite food: macaroni and cheese.

Lask buys either Kraft or Annie's brand at Costco. "It's easy to buy in bulk and nice to have on hand because I know I will eat it all eventually," said Lask. "Since it's a dry food I don't have to worry about it going bad."

LaCroix Sparkling Water, Variety Pack, 24-count

Price: $13.79

Austyn Malynn, social media intern at Allio Finance, always makes sure to add LaCroix sparkling water from Costco. According to Malynn, getting LaCroix at the warehouse club is a great deal on bulk packages.

Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup, 72-count

Price: $36.99

Rather than go out and buy a coffee every morning, Lask prefers to stock up on k-cup pods at Costco. It's an even bigger win for your wallet to buy them in bulk instead of purchasing packs of coffee pods.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Price: $36.99

"I think this is cheaper at Costco than anywhere else," said Lask. "I love to put it in my morning shakes."

Felina Ladies' Sueded Legging, 2-pack

Price: $19.99

Malynn recommends shopping for leggings at Costco, as they are comfortable and reliable to wear.

Q-Tips Cotton Swabs 3-pack

Price: $9.49

Lask stocks up on a variety of beauty products at Costco. Some of these include shaving razors, dental floss, cotton rounds, Maybelline Sky High mascara -- in the three pack -- and Q-Tips.

"These are items I know I use regularly, so it's nice to just have a surplus and not constantly [have] to go out and buy more when I run out," said Lask.

Tide Pods with Downy HE Laundry Detergent Pods, 104-count

Price: $26.59

Laundry pods are another must-have when shopping at Costco for Lask, along with a wide range of other general cleaning products. Lask stocks up on toilet paper, trash bags and paper towels, all items she knows she'll need and use and would prefer to buy in bulk to save money.

Gasoline

Whenever Malynn wraps up a Costco shopping trip, she doesn't leave until she has filled her tank with gas from Costco Gasoline. "It's the cheapest gas around!"

