8 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in November — Including 3 Holiday Steals

Starting Oct. 30, Costco is rolling out holiday savings throughout all departments available in-warehouse and online. Fans of the Kirkland Signature brand will be excited to see there are more than a few sales on items like vitamins and K-Cup pods. There are even three holiday steals added to the end of our roundup which all Costco members should add to their cart.

As you shop, remember to note the dates of the sale items as they tend to vary. Check out these seven Costco brand items, including three holiday steals, worth stocking up on in November.

Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp

Price: $18.19

Receive $4 off in instant savings valid Oct. 25 through Nov. 19 when you purchase Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp.

Each box includes a 30-count of shrimp made with crispy tempura batter. These shrimp are bakeable and a soy dipping sauce is also included with purchase.

Kirkland Signature Chewable Vitamin C

Price: $14.99

Costco members will receive $3 manufacturer’s savings off the price of Kirkland Signature Chewable Vitamin C valid from Oct. 25 through Nov. 19.

Each bottle includes 500 tablets of chewable vitamin C which helps support the body’s immune system. When we crunch the numbers, the sale price of $14.99 means Costco members only pay roughly three cents per vitamin C tablet.

Kirkland Signature Vitamin D3

Price: $11.99

Valid Oct. 25 through Nov. 19, Costco members will receive $2.50 in manufacturer’s savings when they purchase Kirkland Signature Vitamin D3.

Vitamin D3 helps support bone and immune health. Each bottle contains 600 softgels. At the sale price of $11.99, this means Costco members pay around two cents per softgel.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic House Decaf

Price: $31.99

Originally priced at $37.99, Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic House Decaf is now on sale for $31.99. Costco members will receive $6 off in manufacturer’s savings valid now through Nov. 19.

While nearly $32 may seem like a lot of money to spend on coffee, each package contains 120 K-Cup pods. If we crunch the numbers, this means shoppers only pay around 26 cents per pod.

Kirkland Signature Vacuum Sealing Bags

Price: $19.99

Need to freeze excess baked goods or meat during the holiday season? Add Kirkland Signature Vacuum Sealing Bags to your shopping cart.

Costco members receive $4 in manufacturer’s savings now through Nov. 12 on this variety pack. The 57 pieces include seven rolls of varying sizes and 50 precut one-quart bags. Each bag is puncture-resistant and designed to lock out moisture and odor.

Kirkland Signature Parchment Paper

Price: $11.99

If you’re planning on baking up a storm during the holidays, don’t leave Costco without buying the two-count Kirkland Signature Parchment Paper.

This genuine vegetable parchment paper is now on sale for $11.99 with $3 off the original online price of $14.99. This offer is valid Oct. 30 through Nov. 12 while supplies last.

Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates

Price: $11.99

Whether you’re hosting a Friendsgiving or need to pick up plates for an office potluck, Costco members will want to stock up on these Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates.

Each set includes 50 plastic plates. Originally priced online at $14.99, shoppers receive $3 off in manufacturer’s savings now through Nov. 12. This reduces the total to $11.99 — and if we do the math, this means shoppers only pay roughly 23 cents per plate.

Kirkland Signature Youth Logo Hoodie

Price: $13.99

If the kiddo in your life has always wanted a Costco hoodie, now’s your chance to gift one to them.

The Kirkland Signature Youth Logo Hoodie is now on sale through Nov. 8 for $5 off the original online price of $18.99. This means shoppers only pay $13.99. Choose from a wide range of sizes and colors including black and gray.

