8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $320.00 $492.7K 14.3K 110.0K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $212.50 $95.4K 2.2K 3.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $45.00 $331.5K 19.4K 2.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.00 $43.0K 15.8K 1.4K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $23.00 $49.4K 5.3K 791 WRD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $12.50 $27.5K 5.0K 51 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5220.00 $26.6K 31 43 URBN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $72.7K 100 28

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1471 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $492.7K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 14390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.4K, with a price of $319.0 per contract. There were 2202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2646 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $331.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 19488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 15874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 5312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WRD (NASDAQ:WRD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 5040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $5220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URBN (NASDAQ:URBN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.7K, with a price of $2696.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

