8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $300.00 $50.8K 36.7K 117.2K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $190.00 $55.3K 17.0K 15.0K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $270.00 $160.2K 198 11.3K ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $350.00 $57.9K 229 362 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $95.00 $231.2K 489 224 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $200.00 $121.5K 17 14 DKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $190.00 $29.2K 138 10 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4865.00 $46.3K 0 2

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 36785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 17076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.2K, with a price of $1335.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 141 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $1757.0 per contract. There were 229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 323 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $231.2K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.5K, with a price of $8682.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $2920.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $4865.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $46380.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

