8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $300.00 $55.8K 30.3K 117.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $200.00 $27.5K 21.2K 46.1K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $10.35 $35.2K 75.4K 38.4K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $128.00 $25.1K 3.7K 4.7K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $212.50 $74.6K 1.8K 1.4K BURL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $225.00 $115.0K 9 1.0K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $145.00 $251.4K 421 504 RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $230.00 $32.7K 206 267

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 30343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 21275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 2714 contract(s) at a $10.35 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 75426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 3770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.6K, with a price of $1837.0 per contract. There were 1891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BURL (NYSE:BURL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 352 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.4K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH (NYSE:RH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.