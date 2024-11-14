8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $320.00 $44.7K 18.8K 78.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $210.00 $681.7K 5.1K 9.9K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $10.50 $31.5K 2.0K 4.3K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $55.00 $37.8K 2.4K 2.0K MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $20.00 $28.5K 5.0K 384 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $110.00 $119.5K 63 110 WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $97.50 $34.5K 925 81 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $105.00 $48.0K 287 60

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 18814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $681.7K, with a price of $684.0 per contract. There were 5117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1051 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 2052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 2449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 5007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.5K, with a price of $1196.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 154 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.