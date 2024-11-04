8 Companies Hiring Seasonal Workers — How Much Are Amazon, Target and Others Paying?

Where have all the seasonal jobs gone to make money? In an interview shared on Yahoo! Finance, Nathan Mondragon, chief innovation officer at HireVie, said retailers are hiring fewer workers for the 2024 seasonal job market because there are fewer available roles compared to 2023.

The competition to get these coveted gigs is also heating up, as Mondragon said there are more applicants hunting for seasonal employment this year. Fortunately, major retailers such as Amazon and UPS are hiring for thousands of seasonal jobs.

Take a look at the eight companies hiring for the 2024 holiday season and how much you could earn as a seasonal employee.

Amazon

Average pay: $18 an hour

For the 2024 holiday season, Amazon announced its plans to hire 250,000 employees across the United States. In addition to seasonal roles, full-time and part-time jobs will be available within Amazon’s transportation and customer fulfillment operations.

According to Amazon, seasonal employees will earn a minimum of $18 per hour. They also will be able to access several Amazon employment benefits, including healthcare coverage, flexible scheduling and the opportunity to earn a college degree or certificate via the Career Choice education program.

Bath & Body Works

Average pay: $14 to $17 an hour

Retail chain Bath & Body Works announced it will hire 30,000 seasonal associates and 2,700 distribution center associates for the holidays. The release said seasonal workers will earn competitive wages; career community Glassdoor estimates a seasonal sales associate typically makes $14 to $17 hourly.

Seasonal hires at Bath & Body Works are eligible for DailyPay, which allows employees to access their wages ahead of payday, plus a 40% discount good for use at Bath & Body Works and flexible hours.

Burlington

Average pay: $13 to $15 per hour

Burlington Stores kicked off its holiday hiring spree in September 2024 after announcing plans to hire for more than 24,000 seasonal positions. Open roles include 23,000 part-time seasonal positions in stores and 1,500 full-time seasonal warehouse associates at Burlington distribution centers.

Like Bath & Body Works, Burlington described hourly wages as “competitive” for these seasonal roles. The Glassdoor pay estimate is anywhere from $13 to $15 hourly. Additional seasonal employment benefits include associate discounts and the opportunity for advancement within the company.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Average pay: $13 to $16 per hour

Nearly 8,000 seasonal teammates will be hired by Dick’s Sporting Goods this holiday season. The retailer hosted a National Signing Day on Oct. 8 to begin recruiting seasonal teammates for roles at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dick’s House of Sport, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! US stores.

According to Glassdoor, seasonal workers at Dick’s Sporting Goods usually earn $13 to $16 an hour. Benefits provided to seasonal teammates hired during the 2024 holidays include competitive pay, optional DailyPay and a 25% to 40% associate discount.

JCPenney

Average pay: $13 to $15 per hour

JCPenney will hire over 10,000 seasonal associates for the 2024 holiday season. A recent national hiring event offered on-the-spot employment to those applying for truck teams and customer service roles, according to a JCPenney press release.

Glassdoor reports that the typical JCPenney seasonal sales associate earns $13 to $15 per hour. JCPenney seasonal hires also will enjoy flexible scheduling, a 25% associate discount and the opportunity to receive post-holiday continued employment.

Macy’s

Average pay: Varies by job

More than 31,500 seasonal positions have been added to Macy’s stores and distribution centers ahead of the holidays. The department store chain announced its plans to hold four nationwide in-person holiday hiring events at all stores, with upcoming dates including Nov. 21 and Dec. 4.

Applicants may apply for seasonal roles at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores. Pay ranges are viewable on all job postings, according to the Macy’s press release. Additional financial benefits for seasonal employees include earned wage access prior to payday, an employee discount valid at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s and access to the North Star Relief Fund for rapid financial assistance in the event of natural disasters and personal hardships.

Target

Average pay: $15 to $24 per hour

Big-box retailer Target is hiring 100,000 seasonal team members for the 2024 holiday season. Seasonal roles will be available in Target stores nationwide and at supply chain facilities.

A Target press release said seasonal team members will receive market-leading pay, with a starting wage range of $15 to $24 per hour. Additional benefits include free access to virtual healthcare, DailyPay eligibility, confidential counseling services and a 10% discount on Target merchandise, with an additional 20% Target discount on wellness items.

UPS

Average pay: At least $21 per hour

No holiday season is complete without on-time deliveries from UPS. For the 2024 holiday season, the global shipping chain announced it will hire more than 125,000 seasonal workers. These roles include seasonal and CDL drivers as well as package handlers in full-time and part-time positions.

According to the UPS website, part-time employees earn at least $21 an hour. The company will sometimes pay more money in places where it’s harder to attract new hires.

