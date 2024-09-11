8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $566.1K 105.6K 18.8K META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $500.00 $36.6K 3.2K 6.7K WOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $30.0K 3.5K 3.3K GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $160.00 $199.2K 2.8K 2.4K PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $39.1K 22.1K 635 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.00 $25.2K 145 358 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $72.00 $27.4K 852 323 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $160.00 $26.1K 7.2K 270

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 492 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 13166 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $566.1K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 105600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 3279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOW (NYSE:WOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 3545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 972 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $199.2K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA (NASDAQ:PARA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 492 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 22184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 282 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 7294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

