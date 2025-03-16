8 Cities Where the Value of $100K Increased the Most Last Year

Ideally situated between the Blue Ridge Mountains to the west and beautiful Myrtle Beach to the east, the cosmopolitan city of Charlotte, North Carolina is a popular destination for visitors and for those looking to make the city their permanent home. It also has a cost of living lower than the national average and is now the city where the value of $100,000 increased the most since 2024.

Looking at 69 of the largest cities in the U.S., SmartAsset determined where in America $100,000 stretched the furthest, after accounting for applicable taxes and local cost of living premiums. Overall, 49 cities out of the 69 cities SmartAsset looked at had an increase in the value of $100k year-over-year, with Charlotte topping them all.

Here are the eight cities that had the largest yearly jumps.

8. Portland, Oregon

Percentage increase in value of $100,000: 3.8%

Value of $100k in 2025: $60,427

Value of $100k in 2024: $58,205

Although it ranked Portland the 41st best place to live and the 27th best place to retire in America, U.S. News & World Report suggests looking outside to Rose City, Beaverton, Gresham, or Vancouver, Washington if you want to save money. Still, Portland had a 3.8% increase in value of $100,000 from 2024 to 2025, per SmartAsset’s study.

7. Orlando, Florida

Percentage increase in value of $100,000: 4.2%

Value of $100k in 2025: $81,441

Value of $100k in 2024: $78,168

While BestPlaces gives Orlando a Cost of Living score of 106 — meaning the total cost of housing, food, childcare, transportation, healthcare, taxes and other necessities is 6.0% higher than the U.S. average and 2.8% lower than the average for Florida — your money stretches further there than in most American cities

6. Indianapolis, Indiana

Percentage increase in value of $100,000: 4.5%

Value of $100k in 2025: $82,759

Value of $100k in 2024: $79,230

According to Niche’s 2024 Best Places rankings, Indy has the 28th lowest cost of living, is the 34th best city to buy a house and the 64th most diverse city in America. Your money stretches far there too. After a 4.5% jump from 2024 to 2025, the purchasing power of $100,000 is $82,759

5. Washington, D.C.

Percentage increase in value of $100,000: 5.3%

Value of $100k in 2025: $51,339

Value of $100k in 2024: $48,734

Pricey housing, strong demand and limited land availability are the primary reasons why Washington’s housing cost of living is 140% higher than the national average and its overall CoL 47% higher, per RentCafe.com. With a median household income of $101,722, Washington attracts well-heeled residents.

4. Spokane, Washington

Percentage increase in value of $100,000: 5.4%

Value of $100k in 2025: $81,441

Value of $100k in 2024: $77,240

Spokane ranks just outside the top 10 cities where $100,000 is worth the most, and 4th where that same value has increased the most. For comparison, four and a half hours away, in Seattle, $100k is worth only $54,107, per SmartAsset.

3. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Percentage increase in value of $100,000: 6.2%

Value of $100k in 2025: $73,358

Value of $100k in 2024: $68,987

According to Redfin, the cost of living in Colorado Springs is 2% higher than the national average and housing costs 10% more than the countrywide average. KOAA News5 cited the cost of purchasing a home in Colorado Springs had increased by 82.6% over the past 10 years, but your money is still worth more there than in most U.S. cities.

2. Plano, Texas

Percentage increase in value of $100,000: 6.4%

Value of $100k in 2025: $71,372

Value of $100k in 2024: $67,088

Plano is an affluent city in north Texas that has a population of just over 290,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It also has the second-highest percentage increase in value of $100,000 from 2024 to 2025. But it’s an expensive town to call home.

“To live comfortably in Plano, Texas, a minimum annual income of $94,320 for a family, and $65,600 for a single person is recommended,” per BestPlaces.

1. Charlotte, North Carolina

Percentage increase in value of $100,000: 6.6%

Value of $100k in 2025: $81,780

Value of $100k in 2024: $76,750

SmartAsset ranked Charlotte, North Carolina first based on the percentage increase in value of $100,000. Its value of $100k increased by 6.6% year-over-year, to $81,780. It’s the 5th best place to live and 9th best place to retire in America, according to U.S. News.

