8 Challenges You Could Face Renovating Your Home — and How They Could Cost You

Renovating a home can be an exciting step in upgrading your space to feel more comfortable, functional or aesthetically pleasing. However, renovations are notorious for challenges and surprises that can come with equally unexpected price tags.

Before you start, experts recommend you consider some of the challenges you may face and their associated costs, so you can be better prepared.

Shoddy Electrical

If you’re renovating an older house, it’s not uncommon to find electrical work that has been done “piecemeal,” as in “just enough to get the electric in a particular room working,” according to Jonathan Culp, the design principal of Land Agency, a high end design/build firm.

This might be a minimal cost to add boxes or required conduit or “tens of thousands if knob and tube wiring is discovered,” he explained.

Toxic Materials

Another peril of older homes is that you might discover old, toxic materials, Culp warned.

“Tiles to be removed might have asbestos and need proper handling to be removed or encapsulated. Lead paint might need a lead certified painter if any scraping/sanding is going to be involved.”

While these are most likely to cost simple labor for the time to remove them, you may also have to fork out a lot to upgrade to higher quality materials.

Hidden Structural Issues

Homeowners often start their renovations assuming they’re merely updating the aesthetic aspects of a space.

“However, once walls are torn down or flooring is removed, they often uncover deeper problems such as water damage, outdated wiring or hidden pest infestations that can substantially inflate the renovation budget,” according to Tony Hoang, a home improvement expert and owner of What A Room.

“For instance, a seemingly straightforward bathroom remodel can easily reveal issues like faulty plumbing or improper ventilation, which can lead to additional costs of $1,500 to $3,000 to address these unforeseen problems.”

Communication Breakdowns

Clear communication between the homeowner and the contractor is vital in keeping renovation costs in check, Hoang said. He urged homeowners to pay more attention to the impact of poor planning or failing to communicate their expectations from the start clearly.

This lack of preparation can lead to constant changes and adjustments during the project, which results in cost overruns, he said. “For example, in kitchen and bathroom remodels, it’s common for homeowners to move from stock finishes to custom solutions, which can drive the project price up by $10,000 to $20,000. Contractors may also introduce ‘change order’ fees when mid-project modifications are requested, further increasing the overall cost.”

Load-Bearing Walls Issues

If it turns out the wall you want to remove is load-bearing, you’re looking at dropping anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000, according to Tyler Hull, a residential construction expert and founder of Modern Exterior.

“I always tell folks to talk to a structural engineer before they swing any hammers.”

Such an expert can help you cut down on framing and drywall costs and keep your home safe and up to code.

Subfloor Deterioration

Another common renovation is to replace old carpet or flooring, a process that often reveals rotted or warped subflooring, Hull said.

“Fixing that can cost you from $1,500 all the way up to $7,000.”

He stressed the importance of always checking the structure underneath before deciding on new flooring, especially in humid or coastal areas where dampness tends to sneak in, and to opt for engineered hardwood or moisture-resistant vinyl to keep future problems at bay.

Timing Delays

Perhaps the most notorious challenge of home renovation is projects dragging on in length, Hull said.

“If a project runs over by three months, and you’re paying $1,500 a month for a temporary place, that’s an unplanned $4,500 right there.

The smart thing to do, he said, is hire contractors who have it all in contract in the fine print and schedules which include a contingency for unexpected surprises.

Old or Corroded Pipes

Older homes often have old plumbing, and according to Kelly Russum, HVAC and plumbing expert and the owner of KC’s 23 ½ Hour Plumbing & Air Conditioning, the most common plumbing issues are frequently hidden behind walls or beneath floors.

“For instance, older homes can surprise renovators with outdated pipe materials like galvanized steel or lead, which are not only prone to leaks and corrosion but also raise health and safety concerns,” Russum said.

Switching to modern, code-compliant materials isn’t just a regulatory requirement — it enhances water quality and system longevity, but it also often means a significant cost outlay.

“In general galvanized steel or lead pipes replacement might cost in a range from $1,500 to $15,000, depending on the home’s size and complexity of the plumbing system,” Russum explained.

These are just a few of the possible challenges homeowners can face when renovating. Working with a trusted contractor and building in a budget for the unexpected can keep you from spending more than you want to.

