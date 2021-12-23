8 Celebrities Who Were Barking for Dogecoin Through 2021

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is a polarizing currency. There are plenty of investors out there who are quick to turn up their noses at it, due in large part to its Shiba Inu logo and status as a “meme coin.” Still, though, there are many who are firm in their beliefs that DOGE can truly be the global currency of the future. In fact, the coin has built up a following not only of hobbyist investors, but of crypto influencers and even celebrities. So, what celebrities have been throwing their support behind Dogecoin this year?

Almost nobody saw Dogecoin exploding from 1 cent to 73 cents in just a few weeks. Nonetheless, it happened, and it spawned a wave of meme tokens who aimed to reach even a fraction of the value that DOGE saw on its 7,200% run.

Celebrities became a large part of the crypto’s ecosystem this year as well. Some threw their support DOGE’s way with an investment, while others sought to adopt the currency for their own businesses. One eccentric billionaire even worked closely with the coin’s developers. Let’s take a look at those who helped push Dogecoin to new heights through an unprecedented 2021.

Which Celebrities Helped to Send DOGE Rocketing in 2021?

When one thinks of the biggest Dogecoin bulls in the world, there are two names likely to crop up first. One of these is Elon Musk. Indeed, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) magnate is one of the most exuberant Dogecoin supporters.

Musk has spent the entire year tweeting on and off about the flagship pupcoin. His tweets have been critical to DOGE’s gains, and he said recently that Dogecoin is one of only three cryptos he owns. But more than simple tweets, Musk has given users legitimate ways to use their DOGE holdings. Recently, Musk put a grip of merchandise on the Tesla web store that could be bought using Dogecoin.

Musk isn’t new to Dogecoin either; as it turns out, the billionaire is a key to the development of the coin. In May, it came to light that the entrepreneur had been working in an advisory role alongside developers on changes to the Dogecoin network. In this sense, he is woven into the very fabric of the project.

But beyond Musk, there’s another major DOGE bull in Mark Cuban. The billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner says he initially bought DOGE in early 2021 to teach his child. But, he says he became a fast fan of the currency as a means of transaction. Since then, Cuban has been vocal about Dogecoin’s future as a common way to pay for goods and services. He has taken things to a new level by making Dogecoin a valid method of payment for Mavericks merch and game tickets.

Musk and Cuban aren’t alone, although they are two of the most involved Dogecoin owners in the world. There are a handful of other DOGE bulls who revealed themselves throughout the year. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri let investors know he is a fan of the currency with a Photoshop edit. Musicians Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty, Kevin Jonas and Gene Simmons have all tipped off their fans of their DOGE fandom. None of these celebrities have anything on adult film star Angele White, though, who tells followers that she’s been a DOGE holder since 2014, making her one of the earliest Dogecoin adopters.

