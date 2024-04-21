8 Celebrities Who Have Mastered the Art of Budgeting

Many of us dream of the days when we’ll earn enough money that we won’t have to watch every penny. But some people never shed their frugal habits, even after earning incomes that most people can only dream of.

Here are eight celebrities who, despite their wealth, still live on a budget.

1. Tiffany Haddish

The star of ‘Girls Trip’ and host of ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’ comedian Tiffany Haddish told People magazine she still drives a Honda HR-V, carries fake designer bags and uses Groupon. Haddish said she had been homeless, so she’s careful with the money she earns.

2. Lady Gaga

Grammy- and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga has amassed plenty of money as one of the world’s best selling musical artists. But that doesn’t stop her from admittedly shopping the sale racks and using coupons. Gaga also uses her wealth for good, having founded the Born This Way Foundation for youth empowerment in 2012. She’s also been an outspoken advocate for mental health services and LGBTQ+ rights.

3. Rob Gronkowski

Football player Rob Gronkowski is well known for his marketing contracts, which is a good thing since that’s what he lives off. Gronk said in his book, ‘It’s Good to Be Gronk,’ that he has not spent any of his NFL pay or bonuses, choosing to support himself with endorsements.

4. Dave Grohl

Nirvana and Foo Fighters legend Dave Grohl has said he banks his money and lives relatively frugally. He has a family car and a house that’s not too big, according to an interview with The Red Bulletin.

5. Warren Buffet

Legendary investor Warren Buffet consistently lands near the top of the list of wealthiest humans. Yet he still lives in the same home he bought in 1958 for $31,500. He also has breakfast at McDonalds every day.

6. Mark Cuban

Billionaire investor, “Shark Tank” star, and Dallas Mavericks’ minority owner Mark Cuban probably doesn’t need to budget – but he does. He’s well known for recommending that those just starting out live in austere conditions and thinks everyone — even him — should stock up on household staples when they’re on sale.

7. Sarah Michelle Geller

When she’s not slaying vampires, actress and entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Geller is clipping coupons. Geller told CNBC that she uses coupons and thinks over significant purchases before she makes them.

8. Jay Leno

Comedian and former host of The Tonight Show Jay Leno has always had multiple streams of income and makes it a point to live off just one of them. He worked at a car dealership while doing comedy shows at night, and only spent the money he made as a comedian. As that income began to outstrip his ‘day job,’ he flipped the script and lived off his earnings from selling cars, according to an interview with CNBC.

These celebrities don’t need to pinch pennies, but they do — and there’s a lesson in there for those with more modest means. You don’t need to have everything you want to be happy — you just have to want what you have.

