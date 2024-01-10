8 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Sam’s Club This Winter

From restocking pantry shelves to filling up the refrigerator, Sam’s Club has all the bulk buy essentials you need at great prices during the winter months.

Now through January 21, Sam’s Club members can take advantage of the instant savings and low prices on all their favorite brand-name meals and snacks. Make sure to add these eight bulk foods to your next Sam’s Club shopping list.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal

Originally priced online at $7.98, Sam’s Club members save $2 on this two-pack of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. This means shoppers pay $2.99 per large cereal bag of this breakfast favorite.

Yoplait Go-Gurt

Need an extra snack for school lunches? Sam’s Club members receive $2 in instant savings on their purchase of Yoplait Go-Gurt kids’ yogurt.

This variety pack includes 32 tubes of yogurt in strawberry and berry flavors. Each tube is designed to be packed frozen, giving it enough time to thaw by lunchtime. When we do the math, Sam’s Club shoppers pay just 14 cents per Go-Gurt tube!

Nature Valley Oats ‘n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars

If you know you’ll need to start packing healthy snacks for upcoming sporting events or long weekend trips, add a box of these Nature Valley Oats ‘n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars to your shopping cart.

Sam’s Club members receive $3 off the original price of $15.94. Each box contains 49 pouches of granola bars made with crisp oats and delicious honey, which means shoppers pay around 26 cents per pouch.

Kraft Original Macaroni & Cheese

You can never have enough mac and cheese stocked in your pantry! This January, Sam’s Club members receive $3 in instant savings off their purchase of Kraft Original Macaroni & Cheese.

Each box inside this 18-pack makes three servings of the popular dish. When we crunch the numbers, shoppers pay just 69 cents per box, making this bulk buy a serious deal this month.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

Originally priced online at $9.98, Sam’s Club members receive $2 off their purchase of Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Two jars are included in each purchase, so you can use one to cook your favorite pasta dishes and save the second jar for future meal prep. Pro tip for shoppers: there’s a five item savings limit on this purchase.

SkinnyPop Popcorn Snack Pack Bags

Give lunches a (literal) pop by adding in a bag of SkinnyPop Popcorn. Originally priced online at $17.48, these SkinnyPop Popcorn Snack Pack Bags are now $3.50 off for Sam’s Club members.

Each box contains 36 bags with flavors including 12 original, 12 sweet and 12 salty and white cheddar. The per-unit cost is only 39 cents per bag.

GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce

Keep the kids fueled with fruit on the go. This January, Sam’s Club members receive $2 in instant savings on their purchase of GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce, originally priced online at $15.98.

Each box contains 32 fruit snack pouches with 8 apple strawberry, 8 Gimme Five!, 8 apple apple and 8 apple cinnamon flavors. After doing the math, Sam’s Club shoppers pay about 44 cents per pouch.

Pillsbury Soft Baked Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Who’s ready for cookies? Originally priced at $11.82, Sam’s Club members receive $2 off their purchase of Pillsbury Soft Baked Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Each box includes 28 cookie packages: perfect to enjoy on your own or share with friends and family. It’s also a sweet deal for budgets. After quickly crunching the numbers, shoppers pay about 35 cents per cookie pouch.

